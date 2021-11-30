© REUTERS / Ints Kalnins

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the country has been detectingRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that NATO is amassing a significant amount of military equipment on Russia's border.Speaking at the press conference with his Brazilian counterpart, Lavrov also noted thatMeanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who earlier arrived in Riga to meet his Latvian counterpart and attend the Meeting of NATO Ministers, vowed "serious consequences" in the event of "renewed Russian aggression" in Ukraine. Referring to Russia's "massing of troops" near the Ukrainian border, Blinken said that it was "unusual," noting that any escalation by Moscow would trigger "grave concerns" in the United States.NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said on Tuesday that the movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine is "unprovoked and unexplained."Russian President Vladimir"Russia is also experiencing certain concerns about the fact that large-scale exercises are being conducted near its borders, including unplanned ones, as was the case quite recently in the Black Sea," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"Addressing the allegations of Moscow "escalating" the situation on the Ukrainian border, the ministry outlined that the Russian actions are "of a purely defensive nature."