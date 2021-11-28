© Escambia County Sheriff’s Office



A Florida man has been charged with 1,200 counts of sexual assault and incest involving a minor.Robert Cota, 31, of Pensacola, was charged with 600 counts of sexual assault on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18 and 600 counts of incest that allegedly took place over the last six years.After further conversation, the pastor told Cota that he needed to report himself to authorities. The pastor later provided Cota's information to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.Both Cota and the victim reportedly told the mother of the sexual relationship before taking back their statements after the incident, police said.When deputies arrived to arrest Cota for sexual assault and incest, he reportedly told them he was not surprised about the accusations.He was booked at the Escambia County Jail, where his bond has been set at $3,000,000.