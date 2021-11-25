Puppet Masters
Russia's military options: Is US trying to reignite a dirty war in Ukraine
Covert Action Magazine
Fri, 12 Nov 2021 00:00 UTC
Part 1
On October 18th, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to affirm U.S. support for Ukraine's war against its eastern provinces.
Since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, the United States has provided more than $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including $275 million in military aid that has been announced in the last ten months under President Joe Biden, a staunch champion of the war from its inception.
In early November, President Biden dispatched CIA Director William F. Burns to Moscow to warn the Kremlin about its troop buildup on the Ukraine border and to try and force it to back off. Secretary of State Antony Blinken followed up this past week by threatening Russia further in a joint press conference in Washington with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.
the recent kidnapping and torture of a Russian ceasefire monitor in Lugansk; b) a recent attack on Staromaryevka, a settlement of 180 civilians in the de-militarized "Grey Zone," which included the kidnapping of eight more unarmed civilians (who were also Russian citizens) by neo-Nazi terrorists; and c) the use of a Turkish Bayraktar attack drone against Donbass defense forces.
All this is in addition to the repeated shelling of civilian areas and infrastructure along with a hardening of war rhetoric by the Kyiv regime — with U.S. backing.
Readying for War
The main hope for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine lies with the Minsk peace accords — which includes a provision that would allow for considerable autonomy for the eastern provinces. Predictably, the U.S. and Ukraine have shown little interest in adhering to the Minsk accords.
All military units of the DPR are currently on full combat alert. News reports and videos have appeared with Russian armor, including "hundreds" of heavy combat vehicles, and 80,000 to 90,000 troops, moving toward the Ukrainian border from the Bryansk, Voronezh and Rostov military districts. They are stationed at Novy Yerkovich — a four-hour (250 km) drive to Kyiv — and along the border near Kharkov, which lies a scant 30 kilometers from Russia's border.
The war in Ukraine is not a Ukrainian civil war, nor is it a war between Russians and Ukrainians.
It is a war by resurgent international neo-Nazism, led by the USA against a people fighting for their autonomy backed by a reinvigorated Great Power, Russia, which wants to expand its regional influence and counteract a legitimate security threat on its border.
World Flash Point
The fight in Donbass is one of the major world's flash points alongside Syria and Taiwan — where U.S. provocations threaten a major war with China.
If the West forces a military confrontation with Russia in Ukraine, it can be sure it will face one with China over Taiwan simultaneously, neither of which it has any chance of winning. The Russians and Chinese have forged a partnership against Western, primarily U.S. aggression in the political, economic, and military spheres.
In Syria, the Turks (a NATO member) have in recent days directly threatened Russian military installations and troops; Should they actually carry out attacks on Russians in Syria, Russia has made clear it will fire back. Turkish troops are now also on the ground in Ukraine, involved in combat operations against Donbass Defense Forces. This too, is a major and recent escalation.
Russia Prepares Its Saddle
But it is in Donbass that the situation is the most incendiary. In response to recent Ukrainian provocations and acts of terrorism, Russia is again sending a military task force to its border with Ukraine, as it did in the spring of this year, which stopped the planned U.S./Ukrainian offensive in its tracks.
As the recent words of Putin, Lavrov, Medvedev and others have made clear, the Russians have now decided that the time for talking is over. There is an old saying about Russians that applies perfectly well to the current situation — "The Russians are slow to saddle their horses, but when they do, they ride very, very fast."
Responsibility to Protect (R2P)
If the Russians were to deepen their involvement in the Ukraine, they would not be doing anything the U.S. and NATO have not done themselves on more than one occasion.
Russia not only has the right to protect its citizens, it has the responsibility to do so, under international law.
The "R2P" or "Responsibility to Protect" concept is based on three "pillars" -
Pillar I — Each individual state has the responsibility to protect its population from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity.
Pillar II — "States pledge to assist each other in their protection responsibilities."
Pillar III — If any state is "manifestly failing" in its protection responsibilities, then states should take collective action to protect the population" in a "timely and decisive response."
The UN Security Council has recognized and reaffirmed its commitment to the R2P in more than 80 resolutions. R2P as such has the force of international law.
One of the requirements of R2P is a UN Security Council resolution approving its implementation. Though this will never happen in the case of Ukraine, there can be no doubt that Ukraine is, in fact, guilty of all the crimes that R2P was created to prevent, including a) war crimes, b) ethnic cleansing, and c) crimes against humanity, all of which have been, and continue to be, committed by the Kyiv regime and its military on a daily basis.
Who Will Stop the Crimes Against Humanity?
The list of Kyiv's war crimes under international law include: a) denial of water to almost 2.5 million civilians in Crimea, b) the intentional targeting of civilians, journalists and medical personnel by artillery and snipers, c) random terror attacks on civilian areas, d) kidnapping, e) rape, f) torture and g) murder.
at least seven U.S. citizens who fought on the Kyiv side in the war.
The Ukrainian military has as of this writing massacred at least 10,000 ethnic Russian civilians. Some were killed in house-to-house searches of civilian homes by paramilitary units wearing Nazi insignia on their uniforms. The Gestapo-like forces were searching for DPR and Russian passports and kidnapped those who had them.
Western intellectuals have been quick to invoke R2P to support the bombing of Libya and Syria and a host of other Middle East countries as a cover for U.S. aggression. But how many will invoke the same doctrine when it can be applied to actually save people from large-scale ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity — if Russia is the one doing the saving? Likely none.
Part 2: Three Options for Russia
The way I see it, Russia currently has three main options:
1) The Donbass Plan — The Russian Army can roll into Donbass as peacekeepers, along the current contact line from North of Lugansk to Mariupol, after publicly announcing it to the world a few hours ahead of time, in order to warn the Ukrainian military against resistance, and to explain and justify its humanitarian intervention to the "international community." They would announce that they come in peace to stop the war crimes and the war, but that any military resistance from any source will be instantly eliminated, with the warning, "If you shoot at us, you die."
This ultimatum would be non-negotiable and backed up by Russia's full military power, including air and missile forces, and applied not only to Ukrainian military units, but to U.S. and NATO troops in Ukraine and U.S. and NATO ships in the Black Sea, as well as anywhere else. It can and should also include a reminder of Putin's previous quote that "Russia will respond to any attack by the destruction not only of the source of the attack, but also the source of the orders for the attack."
Once it is seen that the Russians really are coming, and they really do mean business, it is unlikely that the Americans, NATO, or the Ukrainians will fire a shot. This is the least confrontational and least risky approach, as it could be accomplished in a matter of 24 hours, with minimal bloodshed.
This may seem to be a pragmatic solution, but it has the least chance of finding a political compromise or permanent solution, in either the short or long terms. And while it would stop war crimes and protect Russian citizens, it would fail to resolve the overriding geopolitical problems Russia faces in Ukraine — belligerent war criminals on Russia's borders, the critical Crimean water security issue, foreign enemies in control of a neighboring state, etc. One advantage to this plan, however, is that could be used as a first phase of the Novorussia Plan.
2) The second option is The Novorussia Plan. Under this plan, the Russians can liberate the area known as Novorussia, about one third of current Ukraine, with majority ethnic Russian populations, running along a line from Kharkov to Odessa (inclusive). This not only protects the vast majority of ethnic Russians (not just those in Donbass) from Ukrainian depredations, it solves the critical humanitarian water crisis in Crimea, and cuts Ukraine completely off from the Black Sea. This will also eviscerate all that is left of the Ukrainian economy and begin the process of the dismantling of Ukraine along ethnic lines while eliminating it as a state and as a threat to Russia once and for all.
Unfortunately, the vast majority of war criminals would probably escape to the West, at least for a while.
Once Russian fuel and human aid start to flow to liberated Novorussia, grateful citizens will not only not oppose Russian "occupation," they will support it as genuine liberation, and even be ready to defend it themselves from the cold and hungry Ukrainians who will be begging to be allowed to immigrate to Novorussia.
Incorrigible Nazis and war criminals will be rounded up, tried, and sentenced to work battalions in Donbass, to repair every single thing destroyed or damaged in the war, including the monument at Saur Mogila and all monuments to the Red Army Liberators in the newly liberated lands of Novorussia. The majority of Russian soldiers will quickly be free to return to Russia, and leave the administration and protection of the newly liberated lands to their inhabitants.
If war indeed breaks out, the main responsibility would rest with the U.S. which triggered the current mess through its sponsorship of the February 2014 coup in Ukraine and gave a green-light for Ukraine to attack its Eastern provinces.
Russell Bentley, a Texan and author of this article, served in the Donbass army.
