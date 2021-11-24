Belgian govt increases restrictions on 'the unvaxxed' - Eurotroopers clash with protesters at freedom rally in Brussels' EU Quarter
Daily Mail
Sun, 21 Nov 2021 13:35 UTC
Nearly 40,000 people descended on the capital Brussels to protest against new anti-Covid measures banning the unvaccinated from entering restaurants and bars.
Some protesters were seen throwing projectiles at riot police and in response, officers fired water cannon and tear gas at the group. Police have made some arrests, but it is not immediately clear how many.
The protests descended into chaos, with some of the protesters seen setting fires on the streets while others threw rocks through the windows of local businesses including a post office. Two police cars have also been damaged.
Last night also saw similar demonstrations against virus restrictions take place in Austria, Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland, Austria and North Macedonia on Saturday, a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam.
Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic once again, with the World Health Organisation warning that the Continent was the only region in the world where deaths had increased as Covid-related fatalities spiked by five per cent just this week.
In France, the government has warned that the fifth wave of coronavirus are rising at 'lightning speed', with new daily Covid cases close to doubling over the past week.
In Belgium, cases have been surging, with infections reaching 13,836 on Sunday. In response, the government has introduced restrictions including a ban on the unvaccinated from venues such as restaurants and bars, and an order to work from home at least four days a week.
The demonstration, called 'Together for Freedom', saw some protesters clash with riot police near the Belgian capital's EU and government district. Many of the protesters caught up in the clash were wearing hoods and carried Flemish nationalist flags.
Protesters set fire to piles of wood in the middle of roads and threw bricks through the windows of buildings, including a local post office.
Last week, Belgium's Prime Minister Last week, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said 'the alarm signals are all red' as he imposed tough restrictions, ordering people to work at home for at least four days a week.
Under new restrictions, all people in indoor venues such as cafes and restaurants will need to wear a mask unless seated and the rule will apply to those aged 10 or older. The previous age threshold was 12.
Nightclubs may have to test their guests if they want to let them dance mask-free. People wanting to eat in a restaurant or go to the theatre already must present a COVID pass, showing vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery.
Most Belgians will also have to work from home four days a week until mid-December, and for three days after that.
Read the rest here
Washing with mud.