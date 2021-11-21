Comment: Corbett's interview with RFK Jr. on the subject of his recently released book is a much watch. Corbett, who has been warning of the medical technocracy and the danger of manufactured pandemics for more than a decade, is the perfect man to interview RFK Jr., whose new book details the entire history of how we got to where we are today. As Kennedy puts it, this is Armageddon material, and the totalitarian Covid response is the biggest threat to humanity the world has seen.
Kennedy lays out Fauci's sordid career, the horrific experiments he conducted on children, his Machiavellian politics, the close ties between the "health" system and the intelligence agencies, and more. Corbett and Kennedy then close with a short discussion on the assassination of Kennedy's father, RFK, when Sirhan was innocent, and who really killed Bobby.
After watching this interview, don't miss Kennedy's recent appearance on Tucker Carlson, here: RFK Jr interview with Tucker Carlson: HHS 'subsumed by commercial aspects of vaccine production', 'deconstruction of Constitution'
Joining us today to talk about his new bestselling book, The Real Anthony Fauci, is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of ChildrensHealthDefense.org.
