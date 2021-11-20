© AFP / Oksana Manchuk



ALEXANDER Lukashenko yesterday admitted Belarusian special forces may have helped hundreds of asylum seekers to illegally cross into Europe.The Belarusian dictator, who has been accused of luring thousands of migrants from the Middle East in an attempt to break through the Polish border,Poland yesterday said two groups of migrants had attempted to storm the barbed wire fence that is the EU's frontier - one made up of around 500 people. Warsaw has previously released footage from the border of Belarusian soldiers cutting through the fence at night.Known for his freewheeling and incendiary speeches, Mrhe said.The dictator, however, denied that he had engineered the crisis on the border by offering visas and cheap flights to migrants from Syria, Iraq and Turkey - along with the promise of easy access to Europe.The team of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Belarus's exiled opposition leader, criticised the BBC for the interview with Mr Lukashenko, describing it as "giving the floor to a dictator".Despite the latest attempt to breach Poland's border, there were signs yesterday thatThe camp where thousands of migrants had gathered just feet from the fence has begun to empty out, with helicopter footage showing abandoned tents and piles of wood.The dictator, who has been an international pariah since crushing protests against his rule last summer, appears to have backed down after talks with Angela Merkel.The outgoing German chancellor this week became the first European leader to contact Mr Lukashenko since he unleashed a crackdown on civil society following protests.Mr Lukashenko requested to be recognised as the legitimate president of Belarus, according to German media.