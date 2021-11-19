A Far East Russian region has become the first in the country to introduce vaccine passports for internal flights Wednesday as federal lawmakers race to mandate health passes for public transport and other areas amid a record-breaking wave of the coronavirus pandemic.The region's Covid task force said Wednesday it has decided on the radical measures "without waiting for federal orders" as it battles a dramatic surge in weekly infections.show its holders' vaccination status or recent recovery from a confirmed Covid-19 infection."Questions related to the inconvenience of passengers do not correlate in any way with the number of deaths we're getting," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Yevgeny Nikonov, the region's deputy chairman on social issues, as saying.Under the proposed legislation,The Khabarovsk region's task force noted that Russia's Far Eastern Federal District leads all other regions in the rate of new infections while other territories see decreases after week-long paid holidays designed to curb the spread."The spread of Covid-19 is moving from west to east," it said in a statement announcing a range of vaccination measures.Russia is one of the world's worst-hit countries with more than 9.1 million Covid cases and more than 259,000 officially registered deaths. A devastating fourth wave this fall has fueled record infections and deaths, with an all-time high 1,247 people dying in the past 24 hours.