Ramsha Afridi is a writer and a journalist based in the UK, she has written for publications such as the Telegraph and the Daily Express amongst others. Follow her on Twitter @ramshaofficial

Higher education in the UK is not about broadening the mind, it is about indoctrination and ideological compliance that crushes intellectual development and debate. It needs shaking up, badly.When the University of Austin was announced, my first thought was that the UK should follow America's lead and launch its own anti-woke initiative.The new institution, dedicated to the pursuit of truth and freedom of inquiry, was launched by founding president Pano Kanelos, which includes faculty members Ayaan Hirisi Ali, Bari Weiss and Kathleen Stock. This is exactly the sort of thing we need in Britain.I pursued an undergraduate degree in international relations and a postgraduate degree in journalism in two different British universities.British academics and students need to fight back if they want to see a cultural change, and I say this as a former student who has witnessed this broken system firsthand. This is why it is vital a strong legislative framework is built to protect academic freedom from the excesses of the cultural left.Whilst studying, I saw these values tragically clash at university. During a seminar I witnessed students work on a project, claiming that "gender was a social construct," while another denied that biology was a factor when determining gender. Both fringe, progressive ideologies (at least, anywhere outside a university).Later, during the height of BLM protests, I witnessed a number of students prepare a petition on the need to hire academics from more "diverse" backgrounds, despite their academic experience or even expertise - claiming that academia was "too white."Data reveals that self-censorship is an increasingly common phenomenon for many nonconformist students. A survey by Survation on behalf of ADF International, a faith-based legal advocacy organisation, found that more than a quarter of students ' self-censor ' because they fear their views will clash with the 'woke' values promoted by their university.This is why we need action to uphold free speech rights and diversity of opinion. Launching new educational initiatives is a crucial first step towards fixing this shattered system, which only seems to be getting worse. It could also explain why UK universities "face crisis over loss of nation's trust," according to a paper published by Policy Exchange, a centre-right think tank.Britain, more than ever, needs its own educational initiative, which is dedicated to academic freedom and rigorous intellectual discourse, for those disillusioned by this toxic climate.