Liz Cheney, a Pelosi ally, no longer recognized as Republican: Wyoming GOP
Newsweek
Mon, 15 Nov 2021 15:59 UTC
The resolution mentions Cheney's frequent clashes with former President Donald Trump and alleges she owes allegiance to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat.
Joey Correnti, chairman of the Carbon County GOP, one of the officials who pushed for the resolution to be passed, told the Casper Star-Tribune it came after what he estimated were nine county Republican parties in Wyoming voting to no longer recognize Cheney as a member of the state's GOP.
The Casper Star-Tribune said the vote by the state party was closer than some of the larger margins in various county committees which had already passed the resolution.
"It seemed like there was fatigue on the issue, which was nice to see," Dr. Joseph McGinley, a Natrona County GOP state committeeman, told the newspaper.
The vote, while it sends a message, is mostly a symbolic gesture and does not strip Cheney of any power. It passed the Wyoming GOP Central Committee by 31-29 on Saturday.
The Wyoming Republican Party first censured Cheney in February after she voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. At that time, the state's GOP also asked her to resign.
"Previously mentioned in the resolution of censure, Representative Liz Cheney 'cast her vote in favor of impeachment without any quantifiable evidence of High Crimes or Misdemeanors,'" the resolution passed on Saturday said, referring to the February censure resolution. "As to date, no quantifiable and or undisputed evidence has been offered [by] Representative Liz Cheney to defend her questionable decision."
Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, and she referred to the former president an "anti-democratic cult of personality" in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in May. Days after that article was published, she was removed from her leadership position among House Republicans when party members ousted her as conference chair.
Cheney currently serves as vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, which has given more fuel to critics who see her as too closely tied to Pelosi and the Democrats.
"To further her own personal political agenda, Representative Liz Cheney has not only caused massive disruption, distraction and division within the House Republican Conference, but has also willingly, happily, and energetically joined forces with and proudly pledged allegiance to Democrat Speaker of the House Pelosi, as a means of serving her own personal interests while ignoring the interests, needs and expectations of Wyoming Republicans," the resolution stated.
Newsweek contacted Cheney and the Wyoming Republican Party for comment but did not hear back from either before publication.
