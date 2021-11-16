© Alex Wong/Getty Images



The Wyoming Republican Party voted this weekend to no longer recognize GOP Representative Liz Cheney as a member of the party.The resolution mentions Cheney's frequent clashes with former President Donald Trump and alleges she owes allegiance to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat."It seemed like there was fatigue on the issue, which was nice to see," Dr. Joseph McGinley, a Natrona County GOP state committeeman, told the newspaper."Previously mentioned in the resolution of censure, Representative Liz Cheney 'cast her vote in favor of impeachment without any quantifiable evidence of High Crimes or Misdemeanors,'" the resolution passed on Saturday said, referring to the February censure resolution.Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, and she referred to the former president an "anti-democratic cult of personality" in an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in May. Days after that article was published, she was removed from her leadership position among House Republicans when party members ousted her as conference chair.Cheney currently serves as vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, which has given more fuel to critics who see her as too closely tied to Pelosi and the Democrats.Newsweek contacted Cheney and the Wyoming Republican Party for comment but did not hear back from either before publication.