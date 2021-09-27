© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



"Silence enables it. Silence enables the liar. And silence helps it to spread. So the first things you have to do is say: 'No, I am not going to accept that we're gonna live in a post-truth world.'"

These days one only needs to be against Donald Trump to win liberal hearts, it seems. Just ask Liz Cheney, who can be both a "hero" to the liberals while also favoring waterboarding, according to her recent 60 Minutes interview.CBS News' Lesley Stahl caught up with the Wyoming representative to discuss her status as a Republican maverick earned after picking a public fight with former President Donald Trump.Trump has endorsed her opponent in next year's primary election in apparent retaliation - and whether the US establishment likes it or not, Trump's word has much sway with the Republican base.The intra-party fight, along with a more personal moment, in which Cheney admitted she was "wrong" to oppose same-sex marriage even as her father Dick Cheney supported it in 2013, attracted the bulk of political attention on Twitter.What gained less traction among accounts of verified Twitter users was the part when Stahl noted thatIn the quick exchange that followed, the lawmaker confirmed that she remained anti-abortion (or rather "pro-life" as she framed it), pro-guns, against Obamacare, and pro-waterboarding, which she insisted is "not torture," contrary to Stahl's description.termed "enchanced [sic enhanced] interrogation techniques", was one of the hallmarks of the Bush era,It's hardly surprising for a lifetime conservative like Cheney to condone brutality in the name of national security. In the interview, she said she liked most of Trump's policies, could stomach his "bad character" and went against him only after his refusal to concede the election to Joe Biden and the January 6 riot at Capitol Hill.Cheney's current elevation to hero status by the US Left is "demented" and can only be explaned [sic explained] by the fixation on Trump, journalist Glenn Greenwald remarked.Focusing on the bombasic [sic bombastic] figure of the 45th president made plenty of left-leaning people in the US uncritically embrace anyone on the right who would be critical of him, starting with George Bush himself. Conservative operations like thereeling in donations in exchange for producing punchy attack ads targeting Trump.regardless of the latter's bad policies and antics.Ironically, later in the interview Cheney gave her opinion about the importance of fighting the "toxin" of "mistruths" and "disniformaton" [sic disinformation].Cheney was talking about anti-vaxxers and those disputing election results, not Saddam Hussein's fictitious weapons of mass destruction that her father insisted he was "amassing to use against" the US.