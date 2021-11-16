Society's Child
Taxi explodes outside women's hospital in Liverpool, UK, 1 dead - UPDATE: Improvised explosive device suspected, 4 arrested, motive "unclear", terror threat raised
Sun, 14 Nov 2021 14:51 UTC
Merseyside Police said the person died after a car exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital shortly before 11am today.
A second person is being treated for injuries which police said are 'not life threatening'.
The car involved was a taxi, police said, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation, supported by Merseyside Police, a spokesman for the force confirmed.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police told MailOnline: 'We can confirm that at 10.59am today (Sunday, 14 November) police were called to reports of a car explosion at the Women's Hospital in Liverpool city centre.
'Police immediately attended, along with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service.
'Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening.
'So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
'Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.'
The spokesman added: 'We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.
'The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures.
'We have triggered our information channels - to inform the local community and businesses about what information we do have and can provide
Images of a car on fire at the scene earlier have been shared online, as well as footage of a number of loud bangs and billowing smoke near to the hospital entrance.
A video also showed smoke billowing into the sky as loud bangs could be heard in the background, while firefighters arrived at the scene.
Women with appointments at the hospital have been turned away, while a police cordon remains in place, the Liverpool Echo has reported.
Comment: Comment: UPDATE: 16th November 2021 @ 11:10 CET
Sky News reports:
Liverpool explosion: UK terror threat level raised to 'severe' following hospital blast - attack now 'highly likely'The Guardian reports that the dead suspect is believed to be an asylum seeker who recently converted to Christianity:
The move, confirmed by Home Secretary Priti Patel, follows an explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool which police have declared a terror incident. The UK's terror threat level had been "substantial" since February 2021.
The UK's terror threat level has been raised from "substantial" to "severe", meaning an attack is now judged to be "highly likely".
The move, confirmed by Home Secretary Priti Patel, follows an explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday which police have declared a terror incident.
Detectives have arrested four people over the blast, which killed a passenger inside a taxi.
Police believe it was that passenger who took an improvised explosive device into the vehicle, which exploded as the taxi arrived outside the reception of Liverpool Women's Hospital.
The decision to raise the threat level has been taken by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) and Ms Patel said it was made due to two incidents occurring in the last month.
It is exactly a month since Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in Essex. That attack was also declared a terrorist incident.
JTAC is based at MI5's headquarters in London and is made up of counter-terror experts from the police, government and security agencies.
Speaking to reporters, the home secretary said: "The prime minister has this afternoon just chaired a Cobra meeting and I attended that meeting too - and the points to note from that meeting is that, first of all, the incident has been declared as a terrorist incident, the police have now declared that.
"But, secondly, the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre - JTAC - are now increasing the United Kingdom's threat level from substantial to severe.
"And there is a reason for that, and that reason is because what we saw yesterday is the second incident in a month.
"Now, of course that means we continue to work with our world class security, intelligence and policing services - representatives from those agencies.
"There is a live investigation taking place right now, they will need the time, the space, to do the work that they are doing in terms of investigating the incident.
"But of course, we as a government, I as home secretary, continue to work with everyone when it comes to the security of our country and making sure that we are taking all the necessary steps required."
The threat level was last raised to "severe" in November 2020 following attacks which saw four people shot dead in Vienna, three others die in a knife attack in Nice, and a teacher murdered in Paris.
In February 2021 it was downgraded to "substantial" - which the home secretary said followed a "significant reduction" in the momentum of attacks in Europe.
The "severe" level is the second highest alert, with only "critical" above it, and was last reached in September 2017 in the wake of the Parsons Green train bombing.
The five terror threat levels are:
Low - an attack is highly unlikely
Moderate - an attack is possible, but not likely
Substantial - an attack is likely
Severe - an attack is highly likely
Critical - an attack is highly likely in the near future
Police say the motivation for Sunday's incident is "not clear" - but that officers believe they know the identity of the taxi passenger and that the four arrested men are thought to be "associates".
Two addresses have been searched and "significant items" have been found at one of them.
The taxi driver who escaped the car explosion has been named as David Perry. He has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.
Sky News' security and defence editor Deborah Haynes said the move means security officials believe an attack is highly likely but there is no specific intelligence to suggest one is set to happen imminently.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter-Terrorism Policing North West, said the investigation into the explosion is "continuing at pace".
He said: "The circumstances as we understand them to be are that yesterday, shortly before 11am, a local taxi driver picked up a fare in the Rutland Avenue area of Liverpool.
"The fare - a man - had asked to be taken to Liverpool Women's Hospital which was about 10 minutes away.
"As the taxi approached the drop-off point at the hospital an explosion occurred from within the car.
"This quickly engulfed it in flames. Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the cab. He has been treated for his injuries that he sustained and he's now been released from hospital."
Ms Patel said the attack had had a "very significant impact across the community" in Liverpool and her thoughts were with people in the city.
A suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women's hospital at the weekend has been named as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen.RT reports that the other unnamed men who may have been involved in the incident (with reports varying from 3-4 people) are believed to be between 21 and 29 years old, and were residents of the Liverpool area.
Counter Terrorism Policing North West said they "strongly believe" al-Swealmeen was the passenger who died when a taxi exploded shortly before 11am on Sunday. According to reports, al-Swealmeen is believed not to be British-born and to have had Syrian and Iraqi heritage.
He is said to have converted to Christianity after moving to the UK from the Middle East and was later briefly taken in by Christian volunteers Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott in Liverpool.
Hitchcott told the newspaper: "He first came to the cathedral in August 2015 and wanted to convert to Christianity. He took an Alpha course, which explains the Christian faith, and completed it in November of that year. That enabled him to come to an informed decision and he changed from Islam to Christianity and was confirmed as a Christian by at least March 2017, just before he came to live with us. He was destitute at that time and we took him in."
Pictures posted on Hitchcott's Facebook profile showed the suspect smiling and posing alongside the couple during a walk a few years prior, including a picture showing al-Swealmeen during a service at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.
Speaking to the BBC, Elizabeth Hitchcott said: "We're just so, so sad. We just loved him, he was a lovely guy," adding she and her husband were "very" shocked by the incident.
"We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and now that we have released his name any information that the public may have about al-Swealmeen, no matter how small, may be of great assistance to us."
Official sources previously confirmed to the PA news agency the suspect was not previously known to the security services.
Notably, the incident occurred just before a two-minute silence for Remembrance Sunday.
Me and my Dad are/were massive Liverpool fans!
...All of the above 😅👑
One more thing. Most taxi drivers, especially the further north one goes are usually of a Pakistani/Indian persuasion. Could be a factor?
Something is amiss.
[Link]
The taxi driver ... has been hailed as a hero for stopping “an absolutely awful disaster”That's not what I see watching the video - it looks like the taxi blows up the moment it reaches the front of the hospital. I have no idea why they say he avoided “an absolutely awful disaster”, unless they are suggesting the passenger was planning on carrying the bomb into the building
David Perry is reported to have locked the doors of his cab in Liverpool after becoming suspicious of his passenger, who was still inside the vehicle when it exploded. But the driver miraculously escaped the fireball. Dramatic video footage of the blast shows Mr Perry’s cab pulling up outside Liverpool’s Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am. As smoke and fire engulfed the car, Mr Perry, a 45-year-old married father-of-two, can be seen opening his driver’s door and stumbling out before running to safety
Maybe the passenger was the patsy?
A local MP has described taxi driver David Perry as a 'complete hero' for putting others before himself, while the Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised him for his "incredible presence of mind and bravery".
Im with you it happened almost immediately. Plus, if you’re suspicious why carry on to the hospital of all places? And I’m sorry if the doors were locked and you were sat next to a explosion, you wouldn’t be able to find the lock button. It would be like the biggest flash bang grenade going off which by there very design are purposed to leave one disoriented. Also, did you notice the intensity of the flames afterwards? Is that left over fuel/explosives or an incendiary device to destroy any remaining evidence? I dunno man, doesn’t sit right with me. I’m trying to work out why now? No elections coming soon unlike the London Bridge attack and they needed a boost.
I also tried looking up this David Perry. Not being a member of LinkedIn I could only browse a few profiles so came up with nothing. Just finding lots of MSM gushing articles about him which always sets my radar off.
I had to double check the article - the event happened yesterday (14/11) just before 11am ... timed to coincide with our annual Remembrance Sunday social programming
This is odd:
One possible theory is the bomber was intending to walk towards Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral to detonate the device as the congregation leftI checked Oogle maps but the Liverpool Woman's Hospital (both sexist and transphobic!) is not marked - it's the big pink block, with the WH Smith in the middle, corner of Upper Parliament Street and Grove Street - [Link]
It looks like going west to east, you have the cathedral entrance, the cathedral, the hospital, the hospital entrance - about 1.5km in total, which seems a long way to drag a bomb along public streets when a taxi could have just pulled up near the cathedral
Fourth arrest made on Monday morningIdentified the body pretty damn quickly given that most of it had been converted to strawberry jam
I did just have a thought actually (I know, careful!) and it something occurred to me. Who are these 4 people? Or other 3 people? Why didn’t they drop him off? Surely one of them has a car. Could British (un)intelligence be involved? I’m thinking Jan 6th, the whitmer kidnap plot etc. How many of these arrestees work for the government?
One more thought. If you get a taxi and your packing a bomb wouldn’t you rather sit in the back? Unless you sat up front to be briefed and go over last minute instructions? The way that bomb went off had a premature feel about it. The car contained the blast. If he wanted maximum collateral then he would have gone into ER or reception. Either it was shoddy wiring or he accidentally detonated it.
Actually just had one more thought haha going to have an aneurysm at this rate. Do you think a female hospital is the target for narrative purposes? We had Sarah Everhard killed by that male cop, and it was all men are bad blah blah. Could this be something similar? I know they’ve labelled it terrorism but the governments new focus is domestic terrorism, which can be anyone of us.
