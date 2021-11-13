© Dennis Angerer/Getty Images



FBI Director Christopher Wray has "made it clear" that the bureau will not be attending tense school board meetings and will "stay in its own lane" on the matter, according to a former agent.Wray's comments were made at the national conference for the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI last month in Arizona, the Daily Caller reported on Thursday.Cecil Moses, a retired agent and former Alabama police chief, saidMoses reportedly said:The comments come amid concerns among activists and parents after theMost of the controversies have revolved around often-changing Covid-19 policies, as well as controversial subjects such as Critical Race Theory (CRT).referring to threats made by angry parents as potentiallyRepublican lawmakers have since expressed concern over the prospect of FBI agents attending school board meetings, which Wray reportedly said will not be happening. Moses remarked:Other former agents at the event said the Biden DOJ letter referring to FBI involvement could simply bewhile others suggestedand claimed there are no political motives, saying the department is simply responding to "concerns about violence, threats of violence, other criminal conduct." He added last month that meetings with local law enforcement agencies would determine if federal assistance is needed to deal with supposed threats and warnings of violence at school board meetings.