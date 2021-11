Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers released a thorough analysis of the Arizona 2020 election audit written by an anonymous author.The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the Arizona audit and the author used one of our articles as a source.The full forensic audit conducted a hand count of 2.1 million ballots, photographic imaging and an additional count of each ballot, ballot paper analysis, early voting ballot analysis, mail-in envelope signature analysis, analysis of the elections management server, chain of custody analysis, and a final count of the paper ballots using a machine for accuracy.Every phase of this process was live-streamed and the ballots were protected at all times with armed security.The audit is still not complete as we wait for more wireless systems(Splunk logs, routers) to be audited.Audit spokesman Randy Pullen said that the Senate, in conjunction with Maricopa County, is still selecting a network engineer to assist with the audit.were discovered.Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers released this review of the 2020 election audit on her website The data shows that the full forensic audit of Maricopa County's election was not just a paper recount.The Gateway Pundit reported thatThis anonymous report identifies over one million ballot discrepancies.All evidence of fraud in the 2020 election has been turned over to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich; he must stand up for the Constitution and indict the corrupt elections officials.Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers has already surpassed 1 million signatures on her nationwide petition to decertify this clearly fraudulent election. If you have not already, sign HERE Senator Rogers drafted a document calling for nationwide, State Legislature-led full forensic election audits, decertification where necessary, and a Congressional session to address the stolen election.Rogers has assembled over one hundred legislators from almost every state in the Union to sign this letter.Contact your state legislators and demand they sign onto the Audit 50 States Letter so that we may restore confidence in our elections.Contact Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich HERE , to demand arrests for the Crime of The Century.