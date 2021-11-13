© Getty Images / Katleho Seisa

YouTube's removal of its 'dislike' counter is among its most tone-deaf moves ever. But it's not really surprising, as after countless controversies it's become clear the platform prioritizes ad revenueYouTube's recent decision to remove dislike counts on all its videos seems to be yet another indicator that critique, discussion and feedback are slowly becoming things of the past.The fact that people could freely express their dissent has apparently been bothering YouTube for a while now. They first tested the removal of the count earlier this year, but now they've made their final decision. The removal will be done gradually, as dislike counts will start disappearing from under videos.Creators, on the other hand, will still be allowed to see that information, should they choose to.. Before watching a bunch of ads to get to a video that turned out to be clickbait garbage you could simply check the dislike count for an early warning.And, with the sheer amount of videos on YouTube, a massive chunk of them being 20-minute-long useless tutorials with deafening music, 'leaked trailers' and 'full movie' uploads linking to shady websites, the dislike count was a godsend.But unwatched videos means unwatched ads, and that's lost revenue for Google. So now users will actually have to sit through the whole thing or read through the comments (if they're even enabled) before realizing they've wasted their time.YouTube says it removed the count display to supposedly 'protect smaller channels from dislike attacks' but, seriously,But the question is - if you can't handle the pressure of a thumbs-down icon, why would you even post something for the public to see in the first place? Just to stroke your ego?Despite a few people applauding the move, the overwhelming response to the decision has been extremely negative. Users and creators are pleading with the platform to reverse the decision.Using the cheap excuse of 'protecting the little guy' Youtube has effectively shielded itself and those it rubs shoulders with from one of the last remaining representations of public disapproval.And unsurprisingly the public's response to Google's decision seems to be overwhelmingly negative, with many citing it as yet another reason they can't wait to get off the platform.While YouTube still essentially holds a monopoly on video sharing, there are still some rising platforms (DTube, Rumble, Odysee, etc) that could potentially challenge the tech giant in the near future. But, unfortunately, they still have a long way to go, so until then users will just have to read the comments (those that haven't been deleted) to gauge the public's opinion on a YouTube video.