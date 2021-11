© Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein

A US federal appeals court has again ruled against President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more workers, shredding the policy as "staggeringly overbroad" and an abuse of "extraordinary power."The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stark rebuke to Biden's vaccine requirement for larger American companies in a ruling on Friday, stating that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) - the federal agency tapped to enforce the mandate - was not created to "make sweeping pronouncements on matters of public health affecting every member of society in the profoundest of ways.""One constant remains - the mandate fails almost completely to address, or even respond to, much of this reality and common sense."The Biden administration initially announced the requirement in September, with OSHA following up earlier this month with an emergency order to enforce the mandate. The agency will require all workers at firms with more than 100 employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by early next year, or else test for the virus regularly and wear masks at all times while working.While OSHA does have the power to issue what's known as an "emergency temporary standard," or ETS, the judge observed that only a single standard has survived legal scrutiny since the agency was founded in the 1970s.