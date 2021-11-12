© Reuters/Brian Snyder



"The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) is no more the nation's public health agency than the CDC is the nation's housing regulator. Sweeping authority must come, if at all, from Congress."

A group of businesses has followed Republican states in suing the Biden administration over its private-sector vaccine mandate. They claim that the "unconstitutional" mandate will result in lost jobs and empty shelves.The coalition of businesses, which includeswhich requires firms with more than 100 employees to force their staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing, with fines of up to $136,000 for noncompliance.The businesses argue that if forced to lay off unvaccinated staff and spend money setting up human resources systems to monitor vaccine status and collect test results, "companies will not be able to hire the workers they need and will lose sales and customers because they cannot stock their shelves."an organization that the businesses sayTo bolster their case, the businesses pointed to a recent Supreme Court ruling that the administration's eviction moratorium - issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was unconstitutional. Their filing read:since Biden announced last week that the mandate would come into effect from January.