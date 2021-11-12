© REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa



Ten Republican state attorneys general sued on Wednesday to stop the Biden administration's requirement that millions of U.S. health workers get vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying it would worsen staff shortages.President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said last Thursday he will enforce the mandate starting Jan. 4." Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement.The lawsuit said the federal mandate intruded on states' police power and is unlawful under the Administrative Procedures Act because there was no comment period before its release.On Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the regulator for the two federal health programs, issued an interim final rule it said covers over 10 million people and applies to around 76,000 healthcare providers including hospitals, nursing homes, and dialysis centers.An interim final rule is effective immediately without the standard comment period that follows publication. There is a 60-day comment period following its publication, however.Providers that fail to comply with the mandate could lose access to Medicare and Medicaid funds. Medicare serves people 65 and older and the disabled. Medicaid serves the poor.CMS has said there have not been widespread resignations within healthcare providers that have already mandated vaccines, including 41% of U.S. hospitals, and that applying the mandate to all healthcare settings ensures staff cannot quit one setting to seek jobs in another."With many employers already mandating vaccination, and with nearly all local (and distant) healthcare employers requiring vaccination under this rule, we expect that such effects will be minimized," the agency said in introducing the rule.