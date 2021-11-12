© Assawin Pakkawan



A main road in Songkhla province and parts of Narathiwat municipality were under floodwater on Friday morning as heavy rain continued to lash the southern region.Water up to 50 centimetres deep blocked traffic on Road 407, a main road connecting Hat Yai and Muang districts of Songkhla province.Motorists slowed their vehicles to a crawl as they negotiated the flooded section at Ban Klong Leuk in Muang district, causing traffic to build up. Another road in Hat Yai district was also flooded.In Narathiwat, parts of the municipal area in Muang district were flooded and rescuers were helping people move valued possessions to higher ground, with more rain expected.The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast rain in 80% of the area from Chumphon south to Narathiwat until Saturday. The forecast followed a weather warning on Thursday that strong winds and rough seas were expected to continue into Saturday.