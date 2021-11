The Russian human rights group Gulagu.net has released new videos purportedly showing instances of torture and rape in a prison hospital in the city of Saratov.The group said the clips published on YouTube on November 9 had been recorded in the OTB-1 tuberculosis infirmary between July 2015 and September 2020.Osechkin said they were supervised by the regional branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), a FSIN deputy director, and a top official of the regional directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB).He gives the names of 13 men directly involved in the alleged abuses and their supervisors.Last month, Osechkin said his group obtained a large batch of videos showing prison inmates being tortured so that FSB and FSIN officers could use rape and other forms of torture to force inmates to cooperate with them.Osechkin released several videos at the time, with one of them showing several people using a large stick to rape a naked man who is tied to a bed.Osechkin has said that the videos were provided by a former prison inmate and an IT expert, Belarusian national Syarhey Savelyeu.Savelyeu fled to France last month, where he applied for political asylum. Russia issued an arrest warrant, accusing him of "illegal access to digital information."