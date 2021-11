Eighteen Russian correctional officers have been dismissed after a series of leaked videos purporting to reveal sexual and physical abuse at a prison hospital in the region of Saratov sparked outrage. Some are being prosecuted.Speaking to local media on Wednesday, Anton Efarkin, the acting head of the prison service for the area around the southwestern Russian city, said that officials were taking action against those responsible for mistreating inmates.," the prison chief explained. "We're doing we can to understand what went on and to come to the appropriate conclusions. I'm certain this won't happen again in the future."In October, a series of videos released by human rights group Gulagu.net which showed the alleged sickening torture at a tuberculosis facility operated by Saratov's penal service, led to four prison officers being fired.At the time, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said thatHowever, Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of Gulagu.net , told RT that there were still more revelations to come and that videos taken from a leaked drive would implicate a number of other jails.Earlier on Wednesday, Osechkin's group released another clip from the Saratov tuberculosis facility. Responding to journalists' questions on the video, Peskov confirmed that investigations had already been underway and would take it into account. "," the Kremlin official said.