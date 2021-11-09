Puppet Masters
Our Worst Fears of a Biden Administration Are Coming True
progressivemartialartist.substack.com
Mon, 18 Oct 2021 00:00 UTC
Joe Biden has only been the lesser of two evils for privileged white people thus far. The Democratic Party is where movements go to die. Joe Biden killed the immigration justice movement and the #MeToo movement the same way that Barack Obama killed the anti-war movement and Occupy Wall Street. Conservatives are intellectual light weights who, at the end of the day, always lose the battle of ideas. The number one threat to social movements and the barrier to change are the white moderates, who play interference for the forces of oppression. Liberals attempt to justify crimes against humanity committed by the institutions they prop up, by blaming their failures on mismanagement. This is why I feared Joe Biden. It was so obvious Joe Biden was going to put liberal activists to sleep because they viewed him as a competent manager.
built the cages that Trump used to imprison children. This is why leftists were warning people that putting the guy in charge of managing these unmanageable forces of oppression, that he is proud of creating, is a recipe for disaster. Biden promised to end the detention of migrant children. Meanwhile, migrant detention has soared and their treatment is as bad as ever. Joe Biden's ICE denied migrants proper medical care, food and shelter, denied access to their families, and even implemented slave labor.
half a million deportations and expulsions. Democrats are only immigration activists when Trump is in charge. They have BLM in their bios meanwhile Biden deported over 2000 Haitian immigrants. Joe Biden deported more Haitian immigrants in the first two months of his presidency than Trump did all of last year.
immigrant detentions are soaring despite Biden's campaign promises and progressive politicians being silent pretending it's not happening. Now Joe Biden's ICE has been caught using slave labor and force feeding migrants, and yet Biden increased ICE's funding. Joe Biden is continuing his legacy as Deporter in Chief. Immigration was a hot button issue during the Trump era, now liberals could not care less. Barack Obama in his first term deported more people than Donald Trump, and Biden is on pace to repeat that. Liberals and the Democratic party expand white supremacy in a way Republicans wish they were able to.
lied about his participation in the Civil Rights Movement and being arrested in South Africa protesting with Nelson Mandela is more honest than Trump? Biden, who constantly lied about his record when pressed on it during the debates with Bernie Sanders, or when pressed by reporters, or activists? From the constant lies, the sexual assault allegations, the pay-to-play politics, and enriching his family through politics, Joe Biden was all but Trump's equal except playing for the "right team."
Increase funding of police and fascist crackdown
Young Black people were sold out to the police state once again by progressives and Boomers who refused to heed the warnings of Black Leftists. The "Build Back Better" slogan from the Biden campaign apparently was referring to the prison industrial complex. Joe Biden, during the election, was running to Trump's right on law enforcement. Despite the nonsense propaganda that Democrats wanted to Defund the Police, Biden kept saying over and over again he wanted to expand our carceral state. Why wouldn't anyone believe him? Now Jim Crow Joe is ramping up the war on drugs despite campaign promises to tone it down. The Biden administration thus far has been a disaster for Black lives. If you are complicit with funding these forces of oppression that have been killing our people and siphoning wealth from our community, you are complicit with white supremacy.
running on funding the police state more. The idea that Biden would help tear down the system that he was complicit in building, and proud of building, was maddening.
This is why liberals are such a threat to black and brown lives. Liberals and Joe Biden feign support for Black Lives Matter. Liberals eulogize George Floyd, invite his family to the White House, and speak out against police violence only to use that political capital to fund the forces of oppression that are killing us more. How is this not more devious than what Republicans do? Whenever Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens hint that people like George Floyd were thugs who deserved to die, that only helps our movement. That extreme rhetoric turns off rational people we can win over. They are easy to beat. Liberals, on the other hand, pretend they are on our side only to stab us in the back later. This is exactly what we are seeing with Biden and why the liberal establishment is so hard to defeat.
The ruling class knows to never let a good tragedy go to waste. When January 6th happened, it was clear liberals were going to use that to expand the surveillance state. This is a pattern the liberal establishment has used before and its why we are in our current situation. Liberals use white supremacy, terrorism, pandemics, and other acts to justify expanding the state. Once expanded, our ruling class then turns those resources on attacking black people, the left, and working-class movements.
New President, Same Imperialism and Empire
having a foreign policy just like Donald Trump. Progressives and the media know their criticism of public officials ends with any criticism that could be levied at the U.S. war machine.
Just like Donald Trump, Joe Biden is a puppet of Saudi Arabia. Biden shamelessly lied about holding Saudi Arabia accountable for their crimes against humanity. In fact, the U.S. is as strong of a patron to Saudi Arabia than ever. This led to Saudi Arabia being so emboldened that they started targeting journalists and dissenters of Mohammed Bin Salman after Biden head faked accountability after "investigating" the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. Look at the crisis in Yemen, which is the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. Ending U.S. support of the starvation and bombing of the Yemeni people were other campaign lie Biden used to attack Trump. Biden has since legitimized the blockade as a defensive tactic by Saudi Arabia, which makes no sense because the blockade of another country is offensive in nature. This rhetoric from Biden is also how he is able to get away with funding the weapons Saudis are using. Bernie Sanders introduced the bipartisan bill to get Donald Trump to end the support in Yemen. Where is that energy for Biden? Why are progressives ignoring this?
Like presidents before him, Biden has been a loyal partner to the apartheid state of Israel. Israel has been launching offensives into Palestine and bombing Gaza while Biden continues to give them weapon deals. The Biden administration continues to be complicit with Israel's genocide of the Palestinians by blocking a U.N. ceasefire three times in one week while Israel brutally kicked Palestinians from their homes. Despite the "ceasefire" they would later sign, Israel continues to bomb Gaza and kill innocent Palestinians. All with the blessing of the Biden administration and support of progressives. Democrats, including progressives, voted overwhelmingly to give Israel more weapons and fund the Iron Dome more. There is no lesser of two evils for the Palestinian people.
The U.S. and Israel partnership under the Zionist Anthony Blinken, whom Biden named Secretary of State, is why it was obvious Biden was going to abandon all his foreign policy promises. The best example is Biden's Trump-like approach to Iran. Another blatant lie was Biden claiming he would return to the Iran Deal. His promise wasn't to negotiate just like Trump, keep pressure on Iran, then maybe return to the deal. It was simply return to the Iran Deal. Biden's aggressiveness toward Iran, despite his promises, is influenced by Anthony Blinken's loyalty to Israel and the new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet who advocates a hardline stance against Iran. None of this should be surprising considering the history of Anthony Blinken and Joe Biden. Blinken and Biden played an active role in manufacturing the Iraq War. Blinken has never met a war he didn't love and, along with Joe Biden, spearheaded U.S. efforts of interventionalist, mass death and displacement of the middle east and global south.
If you wish to give Biden credit for Afghanistan, fine, but from my perspective as an anti-imperialist, it is unforgivable that on his way "out," he killed Afghan civilians with illegal offensive airstrikes. This should be an impeachable offense. A gross loss of human life.
Then the Biden administration has the nerve to implement sanctions in Venezuela and Russia for "human rights violations". All while funding the apartheid state of Israel and allowing Saudi Arabia to kill journalists. The hypocrisy of the U.S. is insane.
Biden's Class War
Joe Biden's lies about his campaign promises were easy to predict. His presidential campaign was funded by over 100 billionaires. Joe Biden's campaign was carried due to Big Pharma and health insurance companies, but we were led to believe he would pass a public option and reduce prescription drug costs? Joe Biden's primary objective has always been fighting the class war on behalf of his donors. Biden illegally cut unemployment benefits, going against the promises made by his administration. Biden is increasing the funding of the police while he is allowing millions to go homeless due to his inaction. This economic crash is the result of horrific neoliberal capitalist policies amid this pandemic.
Do not sugarcoat what Biden is doing. This is class war. By cutting unemployment benefits, Joe Biden is helping low wage employers force the populace back into the work force despite the fact that there is a soft general strike going on in protest of said wages. This class war Biden is fighting is a figurative middle finger to the progressive base that helped him win. By refusing to implement a public option, fighting for a $15 min wage, and canceling student loan debt, Biden is being a class loyalist and working for his donors.
Joe Biden lied about all his progressive campaign promises and yet the media painted him as the next FDR due to the complicity of Bernie Sanders and the Squad. I mentioned before Biden took office that, despite all of my criticisms of Bernie and the Squad, I would be happy if they became the number one enemy of the Biden administration. This was their test because we never saw the Squad operate under a Democratic Party president before. It's easy to puff your chest out and be this super progressive when Trump is in charge, but how will the Squad act when a neoliberal Democrat is president? As loyal soldiers for the Democratic Party apparently. Our progressive politicians are allowing Biden to break all of his campaign promises with zero fight.
Not only are progressive leaders refusing to hold Biden accountable for breaking his promises to them, but they are also heaping false praise on Biden. Pramila Jayapal even gave Biden an 'A' when asked about his performance despite him not fighting for a public option, increasing ICE funding, bankrolling multiple genocides, and failing to act on the climate crisis that is already here. These influential progressives manufactured consent and allowed the corporate media to write ridiculous propaganda that painted Biden as a champion for progressives who we are happy with. Progressives not slamming Biden's presidency every day for being the dumpster fire it is has done immeasurable harm in our fight against neoliberalism.
The best example of this is the shameless interview that Bernie Sanders did with Krystal Ball where he seemed allergic to criticizing Biden. Biden has shifted the Overton window that these progressives are willing to fight for. Bernie is doing rallies for Biden's agenda, not for Medicare for All. Not for ending the wars, not for ending his inhumane immigration policies, not for ending the genocides in Yemen and Palestine, and not even for a Green New Deal and climate justice.
Biden's Climate Crisis Denying Administration
killed hundreds in the U.S. and Canada these last few weeks, massive flooding in Europe, more intense hurricanes and other extreme weather events, and the world's ice is melting faster than ever. Neoliberal incrementalism doomed us all. Meanwhile Biden and his administration continues to drill at a rate we haven't seen since George Bush Jr.
The Biden administration, despite all its rhetoric, has completely denied the seriousness of the climate crisis and refuses to do anything about it. Just like immigration, this is not an issue liberals seem to care about when a Democrat is in the White House. Biden completely dismissed the IPCC report on the climate crisis and continues to expand offshore drilling and promote fracking to the dismay of environmental activists.
This shows the fundamental disconnect between liberals and leftists on this issue. Liberals seem to believe there is a "middle ground" on fighting climate change. There is not. People need to realize that even a lot of conservatives acknowledge the climate crisis is happening now. Climate denialism is not just denying the reality of the climate crisis, its failing to take the proper steps needed to combat climate change. We are governed by two parties in America that are climate crisis deniers.
Biden killed the immigration justice movement. Biden killed the #metoo movement. Biden killed the climate justice movement. This is the exact same way Barack Obama killed the anti-war movement. The Democratic Party is where movements go to die. The same liberals who cared about all these important issues are making a thousands of excuses for Biden, or they simply don't care about their ideological inconsistency. That is what these political cults are so good at accomplishing.
I warned people that Biden would put people to sleep. Last year we had the largest protests since the Civil Rights era. Then, when Biden was elected, people went home. We should have never left the streets. We even had Black Lives Matter claiming victory when Biden won. Unreal. Now the organization is upset at Biden, which is good, but it was100% predictable that he would betray us considering he ran on funding the police more than Donald Trump. What the hell were they expecting?
There should not only be protests for police violence. There needs to be pressure put on our representatives regarding reparations, the fact that Biden is funding ICE more than Trump, funding the apartheid state of Israel and helping their genocide, illegally cutting unemployment benefits, refusing to expand Medicare in this pandemic which guarantees healthcare for all. There are countless things to put pressure on Biden for, but just like my biggest fear, once again a Democratic President killed social movements and put people to sleep.
The concept of "pushing Biden to the left" is one of the most poorly aged political concepts I have ever seen. It did not make sense at face value. Why would a politician change after his opponents fall in line and demand nothing? In fact, this strategy has been so horrible it got Democrats to shift harder towards Trumpism. When I wanted to defeat Trumpism I wanted to defeat it in all its forms. Liberals don't understand Trumpism is more than the man at this point. Giant police budgets is Trumpism. Funding ICE more and keeping kids in cages is Trumpism. Being a puppet of Israel is Trumpism. Allowing Saudi Arabia to target journalists is Trumpism. Refusing to fight the climate crisis as scientists recommend is Trumpism. I can go on and on, but this was the ideology I wanted to defeat. Meanwhile liberals are pacified because the ideology of Trumpism has just been passed on to a gentler, more easily marketable puppet in a suit. Exactly what I was afraid of.
Comment: It is obvious Washington has become a battleground of revenge and self-service, versus the servant of the people. If we are disillusioned, if we are not represented, it is ours to address, correct and hold accountable.
Some qualifiers to points addressed in the article:
- Media pictures of children in cages, falsely attributed to Trump by MSM, were from the Obama presidency.
- Consider the numbers of migrants during Trump's discouragement policies and protocol, versus Biden's free-for-all without end in sight - growing worse by the day. It is hardly a viable comparison. Biden, by abolishing control policies, is being forced to expel. Meanwhile, reports indicate Biden is clandestinely flying night deliveries of young migrants to destinations around the country.
- Ice age approaches. It is this climate change that is not being addressed and cannot be reversed.
See also: