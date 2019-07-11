© AP/Ross D. Franklin



House Democrats have erased a tweet promoting a hearing on the effects of President Trump's border policies on children after finding out they used a photo depicting a migrant detention center under President Obama's watch.The tweet was posted in anticipation of a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, dubbedand included a dramatic photo backdrop displaying the dismal conditions at US migrant detention facilities - but it was soon deleted after conservative critics pointed out the origins of the image."Last week, members of our committee visited a detention center at the southern border and discovered grotesque treatment of children," reads the now-deleted tweet, posted on Tuesday. "This week, we are examining the inhumane treatment of the children in these detention centers."The second tweet was deleted in record time and replaced with nothing, asOr perhaps a third photo was simply too much effort.The AP, not exactly a pro-Trump media arm, kindly requested critics to stop attributing the images to Donald Trump.While the Oversight Committee's Wednesday hearing featured plenty of cogent criticisms of President Trump's approach to the border, it seems that for many Democrats, "inhumane" policies aren't so objectionable as long as the right person is sitting in the chair.