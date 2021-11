Longtime Clinton operative was key dossier source

If the Steele dossier's far-fetched claims were not enough reason to dismiss it with ridicule, another obvious marker should have set off alarms. Reading the Steele dossier chronologically, a glaring pattern emerges: Steele has no advance knowledge of anything that later proved to be true, and, just as tellingly, many of his most explosive claims appear only after some approximate predication has come out in public form.



...In short, far from having access to high-level intelligence, Steele and his "sources" only had access to news outlets and their own imaginations.

Steele's media and Congressional accomplices

Maddow: Here's the question - is the new president going to take those troops out? After all the speculation, after all the worry, we are actually about to find out if Russia maybe has something on the new president? We're about to find out if the new president of our country is going to do what Russia wants once he's commander-in-chief of the U.S. military starting noon on Friday. What is he going to do with those deployments? Watch this space. Seriously.

George Stephanopoulos: And today, do you still believe that that tape exists?



Christopher Steele: I think it probably does, but I wouldn't put 100 percent certainty on it.



Stephanopoulos: So you stand by the dossier?



Steele: I stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it.

"A lot of it is bearing out"

The indictment of the Steele dossier's key source newly humiliates the Clinton campaign, FBI, and US media.It did not seem possible for the Steele dossier - the collection of Trump-Russia conspiracy theories funded by the Clinton campaign; hyped by the US media establishment; and tapped by the FBI for surveillance and investigative leads - to get more embarrassing for all of those involved.Danchenko is accused of making false statements to the FBI about his role in feeding Trump-Russia allegations to Christopher Steele, a former British spy working for the private intelligence firm Fusion GPS, which in turn was working for the Clinton campaign. Steele's so-called "intelligence reports" were planted in the media to fuel the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. The FBI also used Steele's work as source material to chase multiple leads and obtain surveillance warrants on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page.Now it gets worse.Durham's indictment offers new details on how the farce came to be.The public relations executive revealed by Durham to be a key (yet perhaps unwitting) Steele dossier player is Charles Dolan, a longtime Democrat tied to the Clintons since the early 1990s. After two consecutive stints as the Virginia state chair for Bill Clinton's presidential campaign, Clinton appointed Dolan to an influential State Department board in 1997. Dolan also served Hillary Clinton's two presidential campaigns, as advisor in 2008 and as a volunteer in 2016. (Durham did not name Dolan, but included biographical details that made him easy to identify).Now Dolan can add another key role to his Clinton-world resume.According to Durham, Steele's claim that Trump cavorted with prostitutes in Moscow's Ritz Carlton was likely embellished from benign information that Dolan gave to Danchenko. During a June 2016 visit to Moscow in preparation for an upcoming conference, Dolan toured the Moscow Ritz Carlton, where he met with the hotel manager and visited the hotel's presidential suite. Danchenko then met with Dolan at the same hotel before flying to the UK to meet with Steele.Three days after Danchenko's arrival in London, Steele produced his first report, which included the allegation about Russia possessing a pee tape of Trump in Moscow's Ritz Carlton. As Durham notes, Steele references "the Moscow Hotel, the Presidential Suite, and a Moscow Hotel manager and other staff."According to Durham, Dolan and an associate learned from a hotel staffer that Trump had stayed in the Presidential suite. But Dolan claims that no one at the hotel mentioned anything to do with "sexual or salacious" activity.Dolan's account suggests that Danchenko took the basic details about Trump's stay at the Ritz Carlton and added his own creative spin about the pee tape.Dolan's place in the Steele supply chain offers yet another glaring (and hilarious) irony:According to Durham's indictment, Dolan, while an executive at the PR firm Ketchum, was hired by the Kremlin "to handle global public relations for the Russian government," as well as its state-owned energy company, Gazprom.Back when Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the Russian firm Renaissance Capital paid Bill Clinton $500,000 to deliver a speech at a Moscow conference. At the time, Renaissance openly opposed the Magnitsky Act, which imposed sanctions on Russian officials. Hillary Clinton came out against the sanctions during that same period. Campaign emails later released by WikiLeaks Because of Dolan's deep ties to Russia, Durham adds, the longtime Clinton operative "frequently interacted with senior Russian Federation leadership whose names would later appear" in the dossier. Indeed, the pee tape is not the only instance where Dolan's connections to Russia created dossier fodder. According to Durham, Dolan's personal relationship with a Russian diplomat, Mikhail Kalugin, led to another embellished Steele dossier claim.In a September 2016 entry, Steele claimed that Russia had just withdrawn Kalugin (misspelled by Steele as "Kulagin") from its Washington embassy "because Moscow feared his heavy involvement in the US presidential election operation... would be exposed in the media there."Steele's claims about the Russian diplomat, Durham says, "like the allegation concerning the Presidential Suite of the Moscow Hotel — bore substantial similarities to information that [Dolan] received during the 2016 time period."For another allegation that ended up in the Steele dossier, this time about Paul Manafort, Dolan even informed Durham's team that he "obtained the information... from public news sources."As I have argued for years, this should have been obvious to anyone reading the dossier chronologically. Writing in The Nation , I summarized Steele's conspicuous timing:Rather than notice Steele's obvious pattern - coming out with an explosive allegation after a predicate has already been publicly reported, and failing to report anything later substantiated that wasn't yet publicly known at the time of his "reporting" - prominent media and political figures treated Steele's creative spin on public events as evidence of intrepid sleuthing.Accordingly, on top of the Clinton campaign, the Danchenko indictment offers new humiliation for many prominent media figures who treated Steele as the Pee Tape Pied Piper. I have previously called out some of the worst offenders . I will keep here to some of those media figures who, somehow, are continuing to dig in.What should be a surprise - assuming that the Guardian is interested in minimal journalism standards - is that he is still allowed to cover anything to do with Steele or Russia (An accurate description of what Mueller and the FBI actually found was recently offered in passing by CNN's Marshall Cohen . The Russia probe, Cohen wrote, "uncovered contacts between the Trump campaign and Russians." That is correct. The most hyped scandal in US history uncovered contacts with Russian passport holders. To fabulists like Harding, that translates to "spies.")As Matt Taibbi notes , the most prominent and embarrassing offender was MSNBC host Rachel Maddow. Steele's allegation that Russia had withdrawn Kalugin from Washington, for example, was the centerpiece of a March 2017 segment from Maddow titled " More Pieces Of Donald Trump Russia Dossier Check Out ."True to form, Maddow devoted her coverage of the Danchenko indictment to dismissing it as a "Trumpian" ploy, as part of Durman's "mission to demonize the investigation of Trump's associations with Russia."Just last month, ABC News released an entire special featuring Steele's first on-camera interview since Russiagate began. The 68-minute documentary, hosted by former senior Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos, goes to great lengths to portray Steele as credible "Is it a coincidence that the Russian gas company Rosneft sold a 19 percent share after former British Intelligence Officer Steele was told by Russian sources that Carter Page was offered fees on a deal of just that size?," Schiff intoned in March 2017. "Is it a coincidence that Steele's Russian sources also affirmed that Russia had stolen documents hurtful to Secretary Clinton that it would utilize in exchange for pro-Russian policies that would later come to pass?"No, it wasn't a coincidence: in the summer of 2016, Steele's "sources" had managed to successfully read in the news media that Page had visited Moscow, and that Russia was accused of stealing the Democratic Party's emails."I include in the Record the link to the entire Trump/Russia dossier produced by Christopher Steele, so future generations will know the truth of how we got here today," Pascrell declared the following year, just before Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin in Helsinki.Pascrell presumably did not anticipate that future generations would also be able to read indictments and Justice Department reports showing Steele and his key source to be frauds.While the Danchenko indictment brings new embarrassment to Steele's media and political dupes,In February 2017 -- just weeks after the FBI's first interview with Danchenko -- CNN reported, based on intelligence sources, that " US investigators corroborate some aspects of the Russia dossier. " The FBI is "continuing to chase down stuff from the dossier, and, at its core, a lot of it is bearing out," an unidentified intelligence official told The New Yorker later that month.The new Durham indictment accordingly raises fresh questions about the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation.Whether or not any FBI officials are ultimately held to account, the Danchenko revelations underscore that there is a lot of humiliation to go around, and likely a lot more humiliation to come.