Paul Robinson, a professor at the University of Ottawa. He writes about Russian and Soviet history, military history and military ethics, and is the author of the Irrussianality blog.

If anyone still doubts whether former US president Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, new revelations this week should put the question to bed for good, with an FBI document showing it to be a fabrication.The revelations in question take the form of. The accusation against him is that he lied to the FBI when being questioned about his role in the "Russiagate" affair.The origin of the scandal was the infamous "Steele dossier," assembled by former British spy Christopher Steele, who had been commissioned by the American company Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump on behalf of the US Democratic Party. Steele then paid Danchenko to do the work for him.What the indictment reveals for the first time is thatAnd it's here that things begin to get truly interesting.As the charge sheet states, during his career Dolan has served as "chairman of a national Democratic political organization," "state chairman of President Clinton's 1992 and 1996 presidential campaigns," and "an adviser to Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign." And so it turns out thatEven stranger, the source of the claims that Trump was too close to the Russians was somebody who was very close to them himself. For as the indictment says,The irony!Danchenko's relationship with Dolan exposes a lot about where the claims in the Steele dossier came from. Danchenko was quite clear about his purpose, telling Dolan that he wanted to hearClearly, this wasn't a piece of neutral research, but a hatchet job for which any old rumour would do.But if rumour wasn't available, fabrication would do fine too. This becomes clear in the parts of the indictment dealing with the famous "pee-pee tape" - an alleged video-recording of Trump cavorting with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel while they urinated on the bed in the presidential suite.The FBI document describes howin preparation for which they met the hotel manager and a member of staff and received a tour of the building, including the presidential suite.who supposedly revealed the existence of the infamous videotape.But that's not all - the indictment says that although a hotel staff member did tell Dolan and Organizer-1 that Trump had stayed in the presidential suite,It's not the only blow the document deals to the Russiagate story. It reveals that. For instance, Danchenko wrote in the dossier that Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had been fired due to infighting in the Republican camp, citing Dolan as having told him that he learned this from a meeting with a "GOP insider." But Dolan then told the FBI that in realityFabrication once again. A pattern is beginning to emerge. And it continues. The dossier made hay with claims of a "well-developed conspiracy of cooperation" between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Danchenko told the FBI that his source was an anonymous telephone call from someone whom he believed wasthe head of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce.Again, the claim to have received information from a high-placed source was false. But even if it had been true, it wouldn't have been much better. Anonymous phone calls are hardly reliable sources. Yet somehow, this provided the basis for allegations of a deep conspiracy at the heart of the American political system. How anybody ever believed any of it is hard to imagine.But believe it they did, including the FBI. Again and again in its indictment of Danchenko,Danchenko's fabrications, the FBI complains, helped send it off on wild goose chases while preventing it from properly investigating the Russiagate allegations.In making these claims, however, the FBI is being disingenuous.when it used the dossier to investigate Trump and, among other things, request the wiretapping of one-time Trump adviser Carter Page on the entirely false grounds that he was a Russian agent. The real problem was not that Danchenko lied to the FBI (if he did), but thatThe truth is this: thefrom the get-go. Sensible commentators pointed this out the moment it was published. Yet theand invested considerable resources in following up its claims, in the process blackening the name of innocents, such as Carter Page. That is entirely the FBI's fault, no one else's.Unfortunately, in all this sorry affair, it's the small fish who end up being caught - people like Danchenko, whose role in this sordid business was not insignificant but ultimately fairly minor compared with that of the security officials, journalists, and politicians who took the rubbish he produced and ran with it. Sadly, one doubts that any of them will ever be held to account.