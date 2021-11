From on about July 26, 2016 through July 28, 2016, DANCHENKO traveled to New York with a family member. On or about July 28, 2016, DANCHENKO visited, among other places, the Bronx Zoo with the family member. During this trip, DANCHENKO did not meet or communicate with Chamber President-I.

PR Executive-I later acknowledged to the FBI that he never met with a "GOP friend" in relation to this information that he passed to DANCHENKO, but, rather, fabricated the fact of the meeting in his communications with DANCHENKO . PR Executive-I instead obtained the information about Campaign Manager-I from public news sources.

With last night's loony response to the indictment of Igor Danchenko, the MSNBC anchor takes a bold leap off the credibility cliff.Yesterday, Special Counsel John Durham indicted Brookings Institute analyst Igor Danchenko, better known as the primary source for Christopher Steele, the ex-spy who compiled the now-infamous "Steele Dossier" on behalf of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016.Much of the indictment concerns false statements Danchenko allegedly made to the FBI concerning his interactions with "PR Executive-1," described as a "U.S.-based individual... who was a long-time participant in Democratic Party politics and was then an executive at a U.S. public relations firm." New York Times reporter Charlie Savage received confirmation from the lawyer of a man named Charles Dolan that Dolan is, in fact, the executive:Russiagate is already a sizable boil on the face of American journalism, but the indictment of Danchenko has the potential to grow the profession's embarrassment to fantastic dimensions. For instance, a key claim of the Steele dossier involved a "well-developed conspiracy of cooperation" between Trump and Russia that supposedly went back years, and was managed on the Trump side by Paul Manafort and Carter Page. At one point, it was believed this claim was sourced to an anonymous phone call Danchenko thought came from the former president of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce, Sergei Millian. Danchenko moreover reportedly told the FBI that he and the "anonymous caller" made an appointment to meet in New York.It's bad enough that the "well-developed" conspiracy tale appears to have been sourced to a graduate of the Jayson Blair school of investigation, who was strolling in the Bronx Zoo during the time when he was supposedly landing the scoop of a lifetime (note that Steele himself reportedly believed the pee tape was sourced, "in part," to Millian).However, that's not the most damning part. It turns out at least one assertion by Steele, a relatively minor observation in an August 2016 report that claimed a senior member of Trump's inner circle was glad when Paul Manafort resigned as campaign manager, came directly from Dolan, via Danchenko.The indictment shows an email chain in which Danchenko tells Dolan he's working on a "project against Trump," and is looking for any "thought, rumor, allegation" that might be useful. Dolan replies, after Manafort's resignation, that "I had a drink with a GOP friend of mine" who told him "a number of people wanted [Manafort] gone. It is a very sharp elbows crowd."This is degrees worse even than the assertions of the previous Durham indictment of former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman. That case detailed how the "sources" behind the infamous Trump-Alfa Bank story speculated that it might be easier to fake a scenario to make Trump and the Russians "appear to communicate," even using the word "faking."Now, we find out that the actual construction of the reports was like something out of a Three Stooges episode, with Igor, Chuck, and a Bronx Zoo zebra standing in for Moe, Larry, and Curly. The mere fact that some of Steele's supposed "Russian sources" turned out to be this absurd stateside parade would have any honest journalist fuming.Rachel not only isn't upset, she's expressing pride in having been burned, and is digging in for more.