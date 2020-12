© REUTERS/Mike Segar

Accusing Russia of hacking anything from the 2016 election to US cancer hospitals may be fun and games for MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, but when her audience responds by demanding apocalypse, the shtick stops being funny.On Monday, Maddow cherry-picked a couple of quotes and linked a New York Times story - published last week - about 'Russian' hackers allegedly targeting the University of Vermont Medical Center last month.The Times story is long on feelings and emotions of the medical personnel and cancer patients affected by the fact that the UVMC computers stopped working, but short on actual facts about the case. It works in a jab at President Donald Trump for firing head of the cybersecurity agency Chris Krebs - for disputing "baseless claims of voter fraud," of course - even though that happened long after the alleged attack.The story also notes that the FBI has requested the center administrators to refrain from commenting on the case - even to confirm or deny their own statements about alleged ransom requests. Absent the facts, the Times is happy to fill in the blanks by citing a private cybersecurity company, Hold Security.Hold Security and its chief executive Alex Holden are the sole source for the claim that 'Russian' hackers were behind the alleged cyberattack on UVMC and other US hospitals - at least according to the Times, as well as the media coverage of the FBI's warning in late October that Maddow referenced.Even the Pentagon's own denials didn't make a difference; Maddow and her colleagues were "all in" on the bounties story being true. So was her audience, as evidenced by some of the replies to her tweet.No one, Maddow included, should be held legally liable for the content of their replies, obviously. It's something beyond their control. But when a steady diet of propaganda, 'insinuendo' and conspiracy theories presented as facts creates an atmosphere that results in this sort of bloodthirst that's on display, it doesn't inspire confidence in her audience's mental state.