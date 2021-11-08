Society's Child
Swedish doctors pen petition to stop Pfizer vaccine after suspected subcontractor fraud
Sputnik
Mon, 08 Nov 2021 06:53 UTC
A group of 16 Swedish doctors and researchers have signed a petition demanding a stop in vaccination with Pfizer in Sweden due to suspected fraud.
Earlier in November, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) revealed that a subcontractor to Pfizer was likely to conduct extensive research fraud during the pivotal phase III study of Pfizer's COVID vaccine in the autumn of 2020.A whistleblower suggested that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, hired inadequately trained vaccinators and was slow to follow up on side effects reported in the Phase III study. The staff who performed quality checks were reportedly overwhelmed by the amount of problems they discovered. The BMJ concluded that the trial raised questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.The 16 signatories said they consider the reports "extremely serious".
"It undermines confidence in Pfizer, which is responsible for testing the vaccine and for the safety of the vaccine currently used by Swedes, including hundreds of thousands of children," the petition said.
The signatories further suggested that the extent of suspected side effects of the vaccine is also "gigantic". For instance, in Sweden alone during the ten months that vaccination has taken place wholly 83,744 suspected side effects have been reported - which is more than ten times more than all side effects reported for all drugs and vaccines per year in the immediately preceding years, for a total of about 25,000 substances, the authors emphasised.
"The strong suspicion that parts of the clinical trial of Pfizer's vaccine were not performed in a scientifically acceptable manner, which is why the study results cannot be considered reliable, combined with the large extent of reported suspected adverse reactions after vaccination, including many of serious nature, makes us, doctors, researchers and immunologists deeply concerned, not least for children who are at extremely low risk of serious COVID-19 disease, but who are at risk of serious side effects," the signatories wrote.
In the light of the revelation in BMJ and what is known today about the risks for the patient, they concluded that COVID vaccination in Sweden should be paused until risk/benefit calculations are made for all age groups.
The revelation is based on information from whistleblower Brook Jackson, who in September 2020 served as regional director in Texas for the research organisation Ventavia Research Group, which worked with Pfizer's vaccine studies.
After repeatedly informing Ventavia of the shortcomings, Brook Jackson filed a complaint with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on 25 September 2020. Ventavia fired her later that day. In support of his criticism, Jackson has provided the BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings and emails. The BMJ substantiated her testimony with statements from many former Ventavia employees.
Earlier this year, Pfizer upped its manufacturing projections for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it dubbed "safe and effective". In 2021, Pfizer expects to produce 3 billion doses, up from the 2.5 billion doses it had earlier projected, and at least 4 billion next year, an increase from the 3 billion forecast.
Reader Comments
THE JABS HAVE KILLED MORE THAN HALF A FUKIN MILLION PPLE FFS..
THE SWINE FLU JAABS WERE STOPPED AFTER 53 DEATHS, NOW THESE KRUNTS KEEP GOING,, ITS ALL ABOUT BULLSHIT LIES, POLLIES AND EGO POWER,
THOSE IN POWER NOW, ARE COMPLICIT IN THIS EVIL, THEY ARE ALL SERIOUSLY FOOKED NEXT LIFE.. BUT WE NEED A FIGHT, AND SOLDIERS I CANNOT FIND.. FFS.. SPINELESS GENERATION GLOBAALLY!!
YELLING, SCREAMING WAVING FLAGS WONT DO IT.. NEVER WILL..
"ART OF WAR" MUST BE IMPLIMENTED ASAP!!
FFS.. 3-5YRS FROM NOW, MILLIONS, MAYBE BILLIONS DEAD FROM CANCER AGRESSION FROM THESE VAXES, YET ALL TO MOST ARE SAYING, "YEA, OK, FOR LARGE FRIES OR A HAPPY MEAL, OR A CHANCE TO WIN A MILL IN LOTTERY, YEA, IL GET THE JAB"
FFS!! DUMB AND DUMBER..
POLICE, MILITARY, SECURITY, AND GEN PUBLIC, MUST UNITE, AND FIGHT THOSE UPSTAIRS,
ANARCHY AND CHAOS WILL RULE THE EARTH OTHERWISE, AND THOSE UPSTAIRS GET RICHER BY THE MINUTE..
i live in a dream world, none of the above could ever come true, ie, soldiers needed etc.. we now live in a pussy whipped bubble wrapped soft as shit generation, women that stand to pee, men that squat to pee, etc, its all foooooookkeeed up so much,
i just at times wish, for that massive rock to hit dead centre and erase the last 2000yrs, that would be an awesome start!!
unbelieveable, how hitler, and those evil scum back then, now have all these new found friends on there way to the same house where he lives!!
theres no escape arseholes, in a way, i feel sorry for you lot, your in for eternal pain, and your remaining family and relatives, well, youve placed a target on all of them.,
history remembers, your all so very very fooked!!
enjoy..