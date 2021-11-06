© AFP/Brendan Smialowski



Left-leaning Virginia casts its vote against the Democrats

"I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

The battle for New Jersey

The cities go black and blue or, at least, a touch darker

What this election means for the midterms and 2024

"This is a big deal. These numbers are bad. These are our voters. These are voters that came to us in 2018, came to us in 2020 and have abandoned us in droves in two states that should be in our column. If this party doesn't wake up... and figure out how can we run back to regular folks... We've got to - both from a legislative point of view and a messaging point of view - start re-signaling with ordinary folks that we get it.... We're a year out from the Trump election looking back, and you're a year away from the mid-terms looking forward. You see how much stuff can turn in 12 months. That's the good news... but we've got to take this message very, very seriously tonight."

"It's incumbent on Democrats to be loud and clear about what we're for and not just running against Donald Trump. It's also clear that voters are unhappy about inaction and this drives home the point that Democrats in Congress should move quickly on our agenda."

David Haggith is an author published by Putnam and HarperCollins. He is publisher of The Great Recession Blog and writes for over 50 economic news websites. His Twitter page of economic humor is @EconomicRecess.