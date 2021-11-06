© Courtesy



A 13-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and killed by Israeli forces near Nablus on Friday afternoon, Palestinian Authority health officials said. According to the PA health ministry,He died despite the efforts of medical staff, the ministry said.Clashes took place between Israeli forces and local Palestinians in the village of Deir al-Hatab village, east of Nablus, before Daadas's death."During the disturbance,an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said.The army said it was "checking" reports of a Palestinian casualty. The Palestinian Red Crescent saidPalestinian reports said the demonstrators were protesting against Israeli settlements and that troops used tear gas, stun grenades and live fire to disperse the demonstrations.another West Bank village where locals have protested for months against the establishment of an illegal settlement outpost.Hamas spokesperson Hazim Qasim said the Hamas terror group mourned the 13-year-old, calling his death "a war crime."despite international criticism.The settlement housing, the first to be advanced since United States President Joe Biden took office, sparked widespread condemnation in the international community. Many view Israeli construction in the West Bank as a serious obstacle to the establishment of a Palestinian state.State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters last Tuesday:Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former leader in the settler movement, maintains power with the left-wing Meretz and Labor parties and the Arab Ra'am party, which strongly oppose settlements.