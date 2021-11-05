"Although there isn't a currently known asteroid that's on an impact course with the Earth, we do know that there is a large population of near-Earth asteroids out there. The key to planetary defence is finding them well before they are an impact threat. We don't want to be in a situation where an asteroid is headed towards Earth and then have to test this capability."

'A small nudge'

"It's just going to give it a small nudge. It's going to deflect its path around the larger asteroid. It's only going to be a change of about one percent in that orbital period, so what was 11 hours and 55 minutes before might be like 11 hours and 45 minutes."

In the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster Armageddon, Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck race to save the Earth from being pulverized by an asteroid. While the Earth faces no such immediate danger,is to determine whether this is an effective way to deflect the course of an asteroid should one threaten the Earth in the future.NASA provided details of the DART mission, which carries ain a briefing for reporters on Thursday. Lindley Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defense Officer, said:If the launch takes place at or around that time, impact with the asteroid some 6.8 million miles from Earth would occur between September 26 and October 1 of next year.which means "two forms" in Greek, is about"twin" in Greek.Johnson said that while neither asteroid poses a threat to Earth they are ideal candidates for the test because of the ability to observe them with ground-based telescopes. Images will also be collected by a miniature camera-equipped satellite contributed by the Italian Space Agency that will be ejected by the DART spacecraft 10 days before impact.Nancy Chabot of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, which built the DART spacecraft, said Dimorphos completes an orbit around Didymos every 11 hours and 55 minutes "just like clockwork."Chabot said.The test is designed to help scientists understand how much momentum is needed to deflect an asteroid in the event one is headed towards Earth one day."We are targeting to be as nearly head on as possible to cause the biggest deflection," Chabot said.The amount of deflection will depend to a certain extent on the composition of Dimorphos and scientists are not entirely certain how porous the asteroid is.Dimorphos is the most common type of asteroid in space and is some 4.5 billion years old, Chabot said."It's like ordinary chondrite meteorites," she said.Johnson, NASA's Planetary Defense Officer, saidAn asteroid discovered in 1999 known as Bennu that is 1,650 feet wide will pass within half the distance of the Earth to the Moon in the year 2135 but the probability of an impact is considered very slight.