American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday.



The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week.

Twenty-six percent of municipal employees in New York City were still unvaccinated following a Friday deadline that mandated workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.



A significant jump in vaccinations occurred among city employees due to the deadline, the city said, according to The Associated Press, but more than 26,000 workers have not uploaded proof of their vaccination status and face unpaid leave as a result.

The FDNY shuttered 26 fire companies citywide on Saturday due to staff shortages caused by the COVID-19 vaccination mandate, according to furious elected officials, who ripped the move as "unconscionable" — and warned it could have catastrophic consequences.

A seven-year-old boy died and his grandmother was seriously injured in an apartment fire in New York City as the FDNY deals with staff shortages in response to a vaccine mandate.



Firefighters responded to a 1:30 a.m. call Saturday at a building in Washington Heights, where fire broke out in the building superintendent's basement apartment. First responders quickly contained and extinguished the fire.

Trash bags can be spotted all over the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn, where some residents said that it has been days since their trash was last picked up. A few said they realized something was off earlier in the week, as one missed pickup happens, but they started to think there was a problem after the second missed time.



On both residential streets and commercial areas, the trash bags on the sidewalk are piled several feet high in some instances. One resident who has lived in the area for about 40 years said she has never seen the area as dirty as has been the past few days.

The vaccine mandates are absurd, and they are going to cause enormous problems all over the country.

Supermarket chains are revamping their operations to navigate persistent product shortages, expanding storage space and curbing discounts to make sure they don't run out.



Companies are planning for shortages of popular brands of food and staples to continue for months and managers are trying to keep up as different products run short from week to week, industry executives said.

Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the supply chain crisis will continue at least until the COVID-19 pandemic ends amid fears of shortages ahead of the winter holidays.



'There are definitely going to continue to be issues, especially as long as the pandemic continues,' Buttigieg told Fox News Sunday. 'If you have, for example, the third-largest container port in the world in China shutting down because of a COVID outbreak in late summer you'll feel that in the fall here on the West coast.'

"Americans have lost their confidence in President Joe Biden and their optimism for the country."



That, according to Chuck Todd, is the top takeaway from a just-released NBC News poll out Sunday. Breaking down the numbers on Meet the Press, Todd pointed to data from the survey that he deemed "shocking."



"Just 22 percent of adults say [the U.S. is] headed in the right direction," Todd reported. "A shocking 71 percent say we're on the wrong track."

The Democrats have cooked up a recipe for national suicide