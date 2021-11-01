Puppet Masters
Biden job approval plummets to 42 percent: survey
The Hill
Sun, 31 Oct 2021 18:55 UTC
Pollsters also found that 54 percent of respondents said they disapprove of Biden's performance as president. By comparison, 53 percent of respondents approved of Biden as president and 39 percent disapproved in April.
Overall, 71 percent of respondents in the latest survey said that the nation is generally "off on the wrong track." That includes 93 percent of Republicans, 70 of independents and 48 percent of Democrats.
Nine months into his presidency, Biden is also seeing significant drops in approval with regard to his handling of individual issues.
Fifty-one percent of respondents said in October that they approved of the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared with 69 percent in April.
And 40 percent of all adults in the new survey approved of his handling of economic issues, compared with 52 percent in April.
"The promise of the Biden presidency — knowledge, competence and stability in tough times — have all been called into question," Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, which conducted the survey, said. Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies also participated in conducting the survey, according to NBC.
The survey was conducted from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26 of 1,000 adults and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Comment: Watch the glorious good news of the citizenry starting to wake up:
But President Houseplant is undismayed:
