Thousands of protesters are set to take to the streets today in order to stop the closure of the emergency department at Navan Hospital.A rally has been organised by the Save Navan Hospital Campaign following fears the current 24-hour A&E service could be replaced with a medical assessment unit.Local TD Peadar Tóibín said the march today is the result of a proud Meath community coming together in a "serious time of need". He said the HSE's plan to close the A&E is "extremely dangerous"."Six weeks ago, the HSE told senior medics, staff and Unions in Navan Hospital that the A&E and ICU was to be closed. Ministers told TDs asking questions in the Dáil that this was going to happen."With the imminent threat we had no option but to mobilise as a campaign. The Government responded to this by providing a stay of execution for the hospital for a number of months. While this is welcome it's not nearly good enough. We don't want a stay of execution. We demand the end to all threats to our hospital," he said.Mr Tóibín said there was a "massive" effort put into this campaign by people from all walks of life, he said: "This has been people power and community power at its best.""We are here today exactly 11 years since the first monster rally that we organised to save the surgery services in Navan. We are here today exactly six years since Leo Varadkar opened the renovated A&E that the HSE now seek to close."In total we have marched four times taking an incredible 30,000 people onto the streets. Enough is enough, the HSE must start to listen. Under no circumstances, what so ever, will the people of Meath tolerate, any further closure or reductions of services at our hospital or A&E," he said.Mr Tóibín is asking the Government to stop the closure of Navan A&E and ICU and instead to invest in it to make it strong and safe."Navan Hospital, our A&E and its ICU is a life and death issue. It is the most important piece of Infrastructure we have in this county. I'd bet you that there is only a hand full of people here today who have never been in our hospital or A&E."For less than €1.5m a year our A&E could have the necessary resources and be shining light in terms of safety and outcomes."I know of a football player who were taken from Páirc Tailteann, hardly able to breathe, to the A&E who was saved with only minutes to live. I know of people who had heart attacks, repository blockages, brain haemorrhages, burst appendix, falls from ladders and cancer tumors who are alive today because of the work that the was done by the staff.he said.Mr Tóibín said orthopaedic treatment in Navan had to be suspended on Monday because of the pressure on the A&E."All Elective General Surgery has been cancelled from yesterday in Navan to free up nursing staff to cover the overcrowding in Navan A&E. Yet shockingly, the HSE seek to close this same A&E. I am struggling to see the logic in the HSE's decision."A&E and ICU have been the front line in the fight against Covid. Indeed, our lack of capacity in this state is one of the reasons our Covid restrictions have been longer and more severe than any other country in Europe."Yet in the middle of this crisis the HSE has tried to close down the four ICU beds in Navan. There are only 12 spare adult ICU beds in the state and the HSE are determined to close ours. This is bordering on insane in my view," he added.Mr Tóibín said the closure of the A&E would add to the number of people on waiting lists across the country."Closure would simply add our people to their trollies and waiting lists," he added.