Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball recorded by 8 cameras across southern Brazil
Thu, 28 Oct 2021 13:23 UTC
In Rio Grande do Sul, the meteor was seen passing through Bom Princípio and Taquaral. In Santa Catarina, cameras from Florianópolis, Morro Grande and Monte Castelo recorded images of the fireball crossing the sky, which also appeared in the Paraná cities of Telêmaco Borba and Curitiba.
According to the Clima ao Vivo website, in SC, it is assumed that the glow started over the municipality of Benedito Novo and disappeared five seconds later, over Garuva, close to the border of the state of Paraná.
According to Jocimar Justino de Souza, BRAMON operator in Monte Castelo, the object's speed was estimated at more than 70,000 kilometers per hour, and the scientific institution's team is still working on a more detailed analysis of the event that took place.
