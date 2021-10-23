© TNS



Anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 76 per cent in Los Angeles County last year, mirroring a disturbing trend in many other jurisdictions as physical and verbal attacks on Asian-Americans rose during the Covid-19 pandemic.In 2019, 25 anti-Asian hate crimes were reported.The data in the report were compiled from the LA County Sheriff's Department and more than 40 city police departments, including Los Angeles', as well as several school police agencies and community organisations.The number of reported hate crimes is generally seen as unreliable because victims can be reluctant to report them."It did not help that the former president repeatedly referred to Covid-19 as 'chinavirus' and 'kung-flu'," Human Relations Commission President Guadalupe Montano said in a statement.In one hate crime cited in the report, a Chinese man was waiting at a bus stop when a white woman started yelling, "Go back where you came from, you ****ing Chinese!" before crossing the street and punching the man three times in the face.After a series of violent attacks against Asian-American senior citizens across the country, volunteers formed foot patrols in Oakland Chinatown and other Asian neighbourhoods.Reports by Stop AAPI Hate, a group that tracks anti-Asian attacks, have shown the breadth of anti-Asian racism nationwide during the Covid-19 pandemic.Stop AAPI Hate tracks not only hate crimes but also hate incidents, which do not rise to the level of a crime and typically involve name-calling or insults.In LA County, the number of Asian-American female hate crime victims tripled from five the previous year to 15, Wednesday's report said.Forty-five per cent of the anti-Asian hate crimes took place in the city of Los Angeles, with a significant cluster in the South Bay.The county Human Relations Commission collects reports of possible hate incidents through the 211 telephone number and its website. It has received about 1,400 reports since launching in June 2020.Phyllis Gerstenfeld, who chairs the criminal justice department at Cal State Stanislaus, said there are no proven strategies for combating hate crimes.Strengthening ties between law enforcement and communities does increase the likelihood that victims will report hate crimes, she said."We should be constantly evaluating what we're doing and not feeling as if passing a particular ordinance or throwing up a few signs is going to fix the problem," Gerstenfeld said.