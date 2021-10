© Office of the PM of Ethiopia



Andrew Korybko is an American Moscow-based political analyst specializing in the relationship between the US strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China's One Belt One Road global vision of New Silk Road connectivity, and Hybrid Warfare.

It was earlier feared that the American hybrid war on Ethiopia aims to turn the country into Yugoslavia, which implies its full dissolution along regional lines.member of the British House of Lords and served as special adviser to Foreign Secretary William Hague from 2010 to 2014,through the Ethiopian National Defense Forces' (ENDF) ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the northern Tigray Region in an article that she published at Politico in August titled " In Ethiopia, Echoes Of Yugoslavia ".in the Horn of Africa country who are the ones pushing this outcome.to advance the Yugoslav scenario in Ethiopia.by Ethiopia's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and EU institutionsa few days later at the same outlet in a response titled " Ethiopia Is Not Yugoslavia ". She convincingly debunked Helić's false comparison, chastising her for "calling for unwarranted action" on that basis.titled " Ethiopia Is Plunging into Chaos. It's Time for A New Dayton Peace Process ". This article is authored by Alex Rondos and Mark Medish. The former is described as having served until July 2021 as EU Special Representative to the Horn of Africa while the latter served on the Dayton Peace implementation team and at the U.S. Treasury and National Security Council in the Clinton Administration.elsewhere across the country to support their anti-state campaign in other regions. The grand strategy objective has thus been comparatively scaled back to the de facto partition of the country through its "Bosnification". Judging by what the Dayton Peace Process resulted in for that Balkan state, it implies a radical constitutional reform intended to grant large degrees of independence to the warring regions. In the Ethiopian context, this would likely be weaponized by pressuring Addis Ababa to devolve such powers not just to the Tigray Region but to every other one as well.also led to a foreign military intervention under the guise of peacekeepers and a formal UN control of the country.Suffice it to say, the impact of this scenario on Ethiopia would be completely destabilizing and dysfunctional. It wouldby carving out identity-centric statelets across its diverse ethno-regional checkerboard that could potentially expand to become almost countless in number, depending on how radically this process is imposed. There wouldFurthermore, the ENDF [Ethiopian National Defense Force] and the patriotic population that they represent would never accept an invasion under the cover of a peacekeeping mission. Ethiopia would essentially cease to exist in any meaningful sense if this happened.There is even more at risk than just the de facto erasure of Ethiopia from the map under that dark scenario.(which is what externally provoked radical constitutional reform in the direction of "Bosnification" can be referred to in the context of Hybrid War theory), then there is no doubt thatthrough a similar hybrid war means against other rising powers like Nigeria to usher in another so-called "Scramble for Africa".In other words, Ethiopia isn't just defending its own sovereignty by pushing back against America's Hybrid War, but also all of Africa's.not only by PM Abiy's pragmatic attempts to balance between it, China, Russia, Turkey, and others in the New Cold War, but increasinglySince the Yugoslav scenario is no longer seriously pursued due to the ENDF's success in containing the TPLF's terrorist threats, theThe US hopes to leverage the latest intensification of its Hybrid War on Ethiopia towards that end, but so long as the targeted country is aware of what's being advanced, then this latest scheme also stands to fail too.