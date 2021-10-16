No Turn Back
© OnEarth
According to the UN's MyWorld poll of seven million people in 194 countries, out of the sixteen possibilities climate action came out ... wait for it ... dead last.
Poll
© My World
In general, the only people who thought it was important were the perpetually offended white wokerati with pronouns ...

Why is it that rational folks around the planet put the priority of climate action so low? Well, first off, there are serious issues out there that affect us today — affordable food, jobs, healthcare, reliable energy for farmers and householders, real stuff, not a bunch of climate blowhards screaming that the sky is falling.

And the second reason is, folks know in their heart of hearts that science is all about making falsifiable predictions ... and in that regard, climate science is a dumpster fire.

So I thought I'd take a look at what climate scientists, and those who believe climate scientists, and governments, and the UN, have predicted about the future. We'll start with this classic:

Global Warming
© Watts Up with That
Yeah, right, that hasn't aged well ... here's another classic from the UN. They predicted 50 million climate refugees by 2010 ... and when the real number was, well, zero, they tried to cover it up.
Climate Refugees
© Watts up With That
10 Years Left
© Watts up With That
9 Years Left
© Watts up With That
Tackle Global Warming
© Watts up With That
!0 years to Save Earth
© Watts up With That
World Heat
© Watts up With That
WWF 20 Years
© Watts up With That
11 Years Left
© Watts up With That
4 Years Left
© Watts up With That
100 Months Left
© Watts up With That
Five Years Left
© Watts up With That
12 Years Left
© Watts up With That
Shot from Al Gore, 2006:
Al Gore
© Watts up With That
Chaser from Al Gore, 2018:
Al Gore 12 Years Left
© Watts up With That
5 Years Left
© Watts up With That
10 Years Left
© Watts up With That
& years Left
© Watts up With That
5 Years Left
© Watts up With That
12 Years Left
© Watts up With That
7 Years Left
© Watts up With That
And finally, my personal favorite because it's so much more accurate than the others ... 7 years, 98 days, 15 hours to save the planet.

Climate Catastrophe
© Watts up With That
Given that, only someone with pronouns could continue to think that these folks are serious. So why do the scientists involved continue to flog this dead horse?

The answer was given by Upton Sinclair, who said:
It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!
Yep. The answer is money. And it's not just the scientists, the UN, and the media who have been seduced by it. The cartoonist Josh has looked at the end series of UN "COP" get-togethers, with the upcoming one being COP26 ... I figure COP stands for "Corrupt Oligarchs' Party", but hey, that's just me. In any case, Josh has seen to the heart of the matter.
Climate
© Watts up With That
And those, dear friends, are among the many reasons that the world, or at least the sane portion thereof, puts climate action at the very bottom of their priority list.

My best to all, I'm gonna go outdoors and enjoy the climate on a lovely autumn day,

w.

PS — Please don't bother pointing out that these are not all scientists. If influential lay people make colossal bogus scientific misstatements, it's up to the scientists to not stay quiet. Silence in that case is not golden. It is support for scientific malfeasance.