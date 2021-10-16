© Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

"Let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater."



"The majority of test results are correct, and it's worth remembering that our testing system has been built up from almost nothing at the start of the pandemic," he said.

"Of course, the system requires people to be honest, like so many laws in this country," he said.

The U.K. Health Security Agency said theWill Welfare, the agency's public health incident director, said it was working "to determine the laboratory technical issues" behind the inaccurate tests.The health agency said that "around 400,000 samples have been processed through the lab, the vast majority of which will have been negative results, but an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect negative PCR test results," mostly in southwest England. The incorrect results were given between Sept. 8 and Oct. 12.The agency said it was "an isolated incident attributed to one laboratory" and people affected would be contacted and advised to get another test.Chief executive Andrea Riposati said the company was "fully collaborating" with U.K. health authorities.Alexander Edwards, an associate professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading, said the problems were disappointing, but cautioned:Britain conducts about 1 million coronavirus tests a day and reported almost 40,000 new infections a day over the past week.Tests are required for everyone visiting or returning to the U.K. from abroad. The government is easing those rules, however, announcing that starting Oct. 24 fully vaccinated travelers to England from most countries can take quick lateral flow tests rather than costlier PCR tests.