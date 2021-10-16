The U.K. Health Security Agency said the Immensa Health Clinic Ltd. lab in the central England city of Wolverhampton has been suspended from processing swabs after the false negatives.
Will Welfare, the agency's public health incident director, said it was working "to determine the laboratory technical issues" behind the inaccurate tests.
The issue was uncovered after some people who were positive for COVID-19 when they took rapid tests went on to show up as negative on more accurate PCR tests.
The health agency said that "around 400,000 samples have been processed through the lab, the vast majority of which will have been negative results, but an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect negative PCR test results," mostly in southwest England. The incorrect results were given between Sept. 8 and Oct. 12.
The agency said it was "an isolated incident attributed to one laboratory" and people affected would be contacted and advised to get another test.
Immensa was awarded a 119 million-pound ($163 million) coronavirus-testing contract by the British government in October 2020. Chief executive Andrea Riposati said the company was "fully collaborating" with U.K. health authorities.
Alexander Edwards, an associate professor of Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading, said the problems were disappointing, but cautioned:
"Let's not throw the baby out with the bathwater."Britain conducts about 1 million coronavirus tests a day and reported almost 40,000 new infections a day over the past week.
"The majority of test results are correct, and it's worth remembering that our testing system has been built up from almost nothing at the start of the pandemic," he said.
Comment: Positive PCR test does not mean the person is infected. PCR test detects a very small segment of the nucleic acid which is part of a virus itself. The detected fragments of nucleic acids can be a part of any other organic matter, other viruses, and bacteria. It is not exclusively a COVID-19 nucleic acid fragment.
Tests are required for everyone visiting or returning to the U.K. from abroad. The government is easing those rules, however, announcing that starting Oct. 24 fully vaccinated travelers to England from most countries can take quick lateral flow tests rather than costlier PCR tests. People can take the tests at home and will have to send a photo to verify the results.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps acknowledged that the system would be "based on trust."
"Of course, the system requires people to be honest, like so many laws in this country," he said.
Comment: Why has nobody said anything about false-positive test results that people were getting since this madness started?
Is it because those false-positive tests were in favor of the elites who created this mess, so they can fire up the hysteria even more and keep installing fascistic and totalitarian rule over humanity?
Since they claim that there was a technical problem in the lab and they have false-negative tests, they probably have false-positive test results in the same period. Why they don't talk about those test results?
PCR tests are scientifically meaningless since they are not the kind of tests that can be used for the diagnosis of any kind f infection. PCR tests and media are used as a disinformation tool to increase the fear and hysteria among people. They created a perfect illusion of pandemic, based on PCR tests.
