© (L) Julian Assange REUTERS / Peter Nicholls; (R) Frances Haugen REUTERS / Matt McClain

Assange has paid a terrible price for telling us what went on behind the curtain - things which we were never meant to find out, but which were our right to know. Which is what makes the current adulation of the Facebook "whistleblowers" by those who stay silent on Assange's treatment, or who actually support it, so nauseating.

The very contrasting treatment of whistleblowers willing to testify against Facebook with that of the imprisoned WikiLeaks founder shows us that the Establishment's support of those 'spilling the beans' is highly selective.All whistleblowers are equal, but some are more equal than others. Or, we could more specifically say, whistleblowers whose revelations aid ruling-class agendas are put in front of Congress and handed the mic, while those whose revelations expose ruling-class agendas are persecuted and end up in maximum-security jails.This week we learnt that a second Facebook whistleblower, one Sophie Zhang, was willing to testify before Congress less than two weeks after we had Frances Haugen with her revelations.There is a war going on against Facebook at the moment, in case you hadn't noticed, but those who are waging it don't have the same issues with Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant that you and I might have.We are concerned that Facebook already censors too much in the political sphere, but the ruling elites are concerned that it doesn't censor enough. They want more government control over the internet.The elites don't like the fact that Zuckerberg's platform gives Joe Bloggs a voice - that Joe might use his voice to question hegemonic narratives, and post "non-approved" material. Joe Bloggs needs to be put in his place. As do those who produce the "non-approved" material he shares with his friends.It'll be the same with Zhang. When she left Facebook last year, the former data scientist penned a lengthy memo alleging that the company was failing to tackle misinformation. She wrote, "I know that I have blood on my hands by now."Meanwhile, as Haugen and Zhang are feted because they are saying exactly what the political class wants to hear, (and, as Glenn Greenwald points out, have the potential to earn millions of dollars from the SEC whistleblower program) the world's most famous 'whistleblower' is still languishing in Belmarsh Prison.Those attacking Assange will say he endangered national security, but in truth, it was the illegal wars which the WikiLeaks founder sought to shine a light on which did that.One fears that Julian will never leave prison alive. His life these past 10 years has resembled a Kafkaesque nightmare. He is the 'Josef K' of our times - with his 'Trial' never-ending.