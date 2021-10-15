snow
© János Vajda/MTI
Although it's only October, the first snowflakes have already fallen in Hungary. More than ten centimeters of snow fell in the Bükk, Időkép reported on Thursday. Since then, 30 centimeters of snow accumulated in Bánkút, too.

The snowfall started on Wednesday and continued throughout the night. According to the Hungarian Public Road Nonprofit Ltd. and the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Disaster Management Directorate, the Bánkút access road and a section of the Miskolc-Dédestapolcsány connecting road were closed due to the earlier snowfall and trees falling on the road.



