© Scotland Yard

Scotland Yard are investigating after a viral video appeared to show two men impersonating police officers to try and enter a home in east London.Responding to the clip on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police issued a statement saying they are aware of the footage "circulating on social media filmed in east London appearing to show two men impersonating police officers".In the video, filmed by what seems to be one of the property's residents, two men can be seen dressed in clothes that resemble police uniform and standing in the doorway of a flat.The men - who wore police caps, harnesses, purple disposable gloves and dark clothes - appear to have just tried to enter the home.A woman starts filming the encounter and can be heard repeatedly asking the men for their identification.The pair refuse with one claiming that they are not required to show one."Show me your ID, show me your ID... to come into my house, show me it's safe," she says.The men then start to leave, walking down a corridor and a flight of stairs in the building while the residents continue to film them.The woman then says: "Misunderstanding coming in my house like that. You come in like a terrorist."I told you to explain... you went by force in my house."In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "Police were called at 18:51hrs on Tuesday, 12 October to a residential block in The Shaftesburys, Barking IG11."A woman reported that two men had attended her address. They were claiming to be police officers and were dressed in crude uniform including caps, harnesses and 'asps' (batons) and said they were there to search the property."They were initially allowed in before the residents became suspicious and asked to see their identification, which they could not produce."Upon being further challenged the suspects left the address. They were followed and fled in the direction of Abbey Road."No physical injuries were reported and police said they do not believe that anything was stolen from the address.The force added that the investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests at this time but are appealing to talk to the two men pictured."If one of our officers contacts you in person, they'll show you their police warrant card. This is proof of their identity and authority."