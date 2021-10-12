© Reuters/Maxim Shemetov



"I cannot say that we have made great progress. The topics of visas, the operating conditions of diplomatic missions, the rotation of diplomatic staff, the overall normalization of the activities of Russian foreign missions in the United States and the United States in Russia retain a significant crisis potential, and it cannot be ruled out that some further exacerbations are possible in these areas. The positions of the parties do not fit well. Americans do not listen to our logic and our demands. But nevertheless, the conversation was useful."

"Russia must issue enough visas to approach parity between the number of American diplomats serving in Russia and the number of Russian diplomats serving in the United States. If such action is not taken, we urge you to begin expelling Russian diplomats, to bring the US diplomatic presence to parity."

"These actions, of course, do not allow us to pretend there is a possibility of normalizing relations and resuming dialogue with NATO. Instead, these prospects are undermined almost completely."

Relations between Russia and the US could worsen in the wake of long-awaited negotiations between the two countries that are making less progress than originally hoped, Moscow's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.On Tuesday, local media reported that negotiations between Nuland and Ryabkov were floundering as the diplomats struggled to find common ground. Earlier this week, Moscow lifted sanctions on Nuland, which allowed the US undersecretary of state to enter the country for a summit with her Russian counterparts.Despite Nuland saying that she is "glad to be back in Russia to deal with bilateral relations."While talks are still ongoing, Ryabkov has said thatand asked for international restrictions to be removed. Particular attention was paid to issues concerning the missions of Russia and the United States on each other's territories. The Russian side emphasized that hostile anti-Russian actions will not remain unanswered, but Moscow does not seek further escalation.he said.The negotiations come just days afterover disparity between the number of personnel in the Russian and US embassies. They said:forcing Russia to bring home eight envoys from its permanent mission to the alliance's headquarters in Brussels. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, at the time said: