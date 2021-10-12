"Then after that, like a week later my agent called me and was like 'Hey Trevor you booked it,'" Trevor told a local media outlet. He didn't really realize he was going to get to sit down with the vice president ahead of time.
Harris used child actors in this collaborative special put together by YouTube, including Bernardino and four other kids from other parts of the USA. The premise is highlighting NASA to get kids more interested in learning about space.
It's around three minutes into the video that the group of youngsters goes to the Naval Observatory to meet Harris. The relevancy for the sake of the video is that she's the head of the National Space Council.
When sitting down and talking with the children, Harris did her best to act enthusiastic:
"My Mom was a scientist. So she would take us to the lab with her, like on the weekends and after school because she had to work long hours, and I just love the idea of exploring the unknown. And then there's other things that we just haven't figured out or discovered yet. To think about so much that's out there, that we still have to learn, like I love that."It was a YouTube Originals production that attempted to emulate the programs on PBS in the late 1990s. The Washington Examiner said it's the work of Emily Keller. Before joining Google and YouTube back in July, she was the social media director for the DNC for roughly two and a half years.
Trevor had fun though:
"She just sat us down. She is super charismatic. She's everything that I ever thought of her, plus more. She made me feel like one of her peers, and at the time I felt super important. I was talking to her face to face."It was filmed back in August of this year, right around the time that people wanted to hear from both President Joe Biden and Harris about the chaotic situation that was unfolding in Afghanistan.
In addition, around the time this NASA YouTube video aired, Harris was again criticized for her itinerary. According to Fox News, Harris was at a daycare center in New Jersey playing bingo with kids, while other members of the Biden administration went to Mexico City for talks about immigration policy.
It was something that Biden deputized Harris to take care of, earlier this year.
