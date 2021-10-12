A woman was found dead in Kampung Serudung Laut, near here, today, believed due to a crocodile attack.The body of Fosanih Nansel, 22, was found at 8am by the villagers who were searching for her, after the woman was reported missing in a nearby river since yesterday.The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, in a statement, said it received an emergency call via MERS 999 at 8.19pm about the victim being attacked by a crocodile."From the information provided by the family, a search and rescue operation was carried out today. The victim was found by residents about 300 metres from the location where she reportedly was attacked by the reptile," the statement said.According to the statement, the victim's body was handed over to the police for further action and the operation ended at 10.27am.Source: Bernama