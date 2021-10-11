Body of a 15-year-old boy, who was dragged away by a crocodile in Dhadhar river in Karjan taluka on October 6, was found in a decomposed state in Padra taluka on Friday.The body of the boy identified as Vijay Mali was found around 5km downstream at Sadad village in the river by the locals. Police said that the body was found in a badly decomposed state with the head and one leg missing.However, the identity was verified by the injury marks and the clothes on Mali's body. The body was sent to the health centre in Padra for postmortem examination and a case of accidental death was registered at Padra police station.Mali's father Pravin who had tagged him, raised an alarm but within a minute the reptile had disappeared into the deep waters with the boy.