"The only way for dynamically pushing forward the unprecedented crucial work despite grim situation is for the entire Party to get united." Officials "should not wish for privilege and preferential treatment, should always consider whether their work infringe upon the interests of the people or cause trouble to the people."

"The regime continues to exploit its own citizens, to violate their human rights, to divert resources from the country's people to build up its unlawful (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missiles program."

Kim Jong-un urged officials to focus on improving citizens' lives in the face of a "grim" economic situation, state media reported on Monday, as he marked the anniversary of the country's ruling party.Art performances, galas, and a fireworks show were held in Pyongyang to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea on Sunday, but no large military parade, which are sometimes held on such occasions, was reported.North Korea's economy has beenover its nuclear and weapons programmes, andhave also taken a toll.a UN rights investigator said in report seen by Reuters last week.The country faces "huge tasks for adjusting and developing the state economy" and accomplishing the economic goals established in recent party and government meetings, Kim said in a speech, according to state news agency KCNA. Making no mention of the political standoff over its nuclear weapons, he said:State media showed Kim addressing a room full of darkly dressed officials, with no major social distancing, masks, or other anti-coronavirus measures apparent.but has imposed strict border lockdowns, movement restrictions, and other measures. State television broadcasts showed young people attending the gala, and other people laying flowers at statues of the country's previous leaders.Spokesperson Ned Price told a briefing in Washington, while noting the US supports efforts to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea: