"We'll set out our upcoming heat and buildings strategy shortly. No decisions have been made."

"When we talked with the Secretary of State this afternoon, it was very, very clear across all of the sectors that there are serious risks of effectively factory stoppages as a result of the costs of gas being too high to bear, and in those circumstances there will be a gradual knock-on effect through supply chains, right the way across manufacturing, consumer retail and other products. And so the risks are very, very real."

"The nightmare scenario would be that we produce less steel in the UK, that we see all of that steel that we do consume in the UK, and that's increasing, be met by imports and once you take away a steel plant, you don't really bring them back.



"That's it for good. Once it's done, it's done."

"I witnessed Gordon Brown complain to (Vladimir) Putin about surging gas prices; the response was that our problem was self-inflicted. Other countries avoided the vicissitudes of the market by entering long-term contracts; Britain did not."

Energy bills could go up even further for UK customers amid reportsAccording to The Times, a new strategy will be published before thenext month, whichOn Monday, the Prime Minister said Britain was aiming to produce "clean power" by 2035 as part of the country's goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions; and earlier this week, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted thatthe Government would ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.The Government will release a series of consultations before going ahead with the plan, which is likely to start in 2023 and could add £170 a year to gas bills, the paper reported.The strategy will reportedly include measures towhich according to the GMB union costs £8,750 on average before VAT -A spokesman for thetold the Times:It comes as rising energy costs have prompted industry leaders to warn the Government their factories could stop production or permanently close.attended a meeting with the Business Secretary and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4's PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was "very clear" across all of the sectors that there are "serious" risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high. He said:Speaking to Channel 4 News, Mr Stace insisted theHe explained:In a letter to the Times' editor, former British ambassador to Russiaappeared to suggest the UK should have signed a long-term contract with Moscow for gas supply 15 years ago. Sir Tony said:Analysts have predicted UK customers could see theirResearch agency Cornwall Insight has claimedThe forecast is approximately 30% higher than the record £1,277 price cap set for winter 2021-22, which commenced at the start of October.