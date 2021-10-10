© Reuters / Leonhard Foeger



Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigned after pressure over accusation in a corruption scandal.Kurz, 35, who denied any wrongdoing was under fire from his own coalition partner the Greens.The outgoing ChancellorIn 2017, Sebastian Kurz had becomeThere were also demonstrations outside OeVP headquarter this week calling for Kurz's resignation as the coalition government began to crumble.Kurz has however maintained that the allegations are false while promising to clear his name. The Austrian Chancellor has had a tumultuous time as his far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) had collapsed two years ago and he was emoved in a no-confidence vote in parliament.However, the young Chancellor. Kurz took the help of Greens last year in order to form a majority however there was friction with his junior party over immigration which was FPOe's core agenda.Vice chancellor and Greens leader Werner Kogler had declared Kurz was "no longer fit for office" as the political crisis in Austria deepened leading to the regulation of the Chancellor.