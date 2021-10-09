© AP



The Taliban have ruled out cooperation with the US to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan. The group has staked out its uncompromising position on a key issue ahead of the first direct talks between the former foes since America withdrew from the country in August. Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are to meet over Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.Officials from both sides have saidThe Taliban have signaled their flexibility on evacuations.Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told The Associated PressIS has taken responsibility for a number of attacks, including a suicide bombing that killed 46 minority Shia Muslims and wounded dozens of others as they prayed in a mosque."We are able to tackle Daesh (another term for IS) independently," Mr Shaheen said, when asked whether the Taliban would work with the US to contain the IS affiliate.IS has carried out relentless assaults on the country's Shia Muslims since emerging in eastern Afghanistan in 2014. IS is also seen as the greatest threat at present to the United States.ending a 20-year military presence, and the Taliban rose to power in the nation. The US has made it clear the talks are not a preamble to recognition.The talks also come on the heels of two days of difficult discussions between Pakistani officials and US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman in Islamabad.The focus of those talks was also Afghanistan.Pakistan also had a message for the Taliban, urging them to become more inclusive and pay attention to human rights and its minority ethnic and religious groups.Afghanistan's Shia clerics assailed the Taliban rulers following Friday's attack, demanding greater protection at their places of worship. The IS affiliate claimed responsibility and identified the bomber as an Uighur Muslim.The militants said. It was the deadliest attack since foreign troops left Afghanistan at the end of August.Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Programme at the US-based Wilson Centre, said Friday's attack could be a harbinger of more violence.Most of the Uighur militants belong to the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, which has found a safe haven in the border regions of Pakistan and Afghanistan for decades."If the (IS) claim is true, China's concerns about terrorism in (Afghanistan) — to which the Taliban claims to be receptive — will increase," he tweeted following the attackThey have been willing to ignore China's persecution of its Muslim Uighur population.Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid last month called the Chinese project the region's most important economic venture.During the Doha talks,, a US official said.The Biden administration has fielded questions and complaints about the slow pace of US-facilitated evacuations from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan since the US withdrawal.