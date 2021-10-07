© AFP / HENDRIK SCHMIDT



"That's why we should ask the question: was enough gas ordered

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rejected suggestions that the increased price of gas is due to Russian policy, and is instead pointing the finger at European Union policy, asking whether the bloc could have acted differently.Speaking on Wednesday, Merkel noted that Russia has never refused to deliver gas and has fulfilled its contractual obligations.according to London's Financial Times.The view of outgoing Chancellor Merkel was also reflected on Wednesday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who recalled that Russian gas corporationinsisting that Moscow is playing no role in the raised prices.In September, a group of around 40 members of the European Parliament called on the EU to investigate Gazprom, alleging that it was abusing its dominant position on the market by deliberately pushing the value up. It was suggested that Moscow is intentionally limiting gas supplies to Europe as a means to speed the launch of the controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2, which was recently completed.